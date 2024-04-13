Top half a 'good challenge'

[Getty Images]

Head coach Luke Williams has challenged Swansea City to deliver a top-half Championship finish after victory over Rotherham United all but secured their second-tier status.

After a season of struggle, Swansea are nine points clear of the relegation places with only three games of 2023-24 remaining.

The Swans go to 22nd-placed Huddersfield Town next weekend, then face a testing trip to Norwich City before a final-day home game against Millwall.

Williams’ side are five points adrift of 12th-placed Bristol City in 14th – but the former Notts County boss says reaching the top half is possible.

"That's a good challenge,” he said. “Let’s go and make really good performances and see how many points we can pick up.

“At the end of it that (the top half) is quite a respectable performance maybe.”

Swansea dominated possession and territory against Rotherham but could not break down the EFL’s leakiest defence until Andy Rinomhota headed into his own net in the final quarter.

Williams acknowledges that his side must find greater cutting edge next season.

"We're nearly a good team, I feel,” he said.

"I need to continue to try and find solutions for the team, try to help them be more creative. I need to get the balance right because sometimes if you try to be creative, you leave the back door open and concede.

"Getting that balance is a huge challenge for me. But of course we need to get the right personnel who are going to thrive.

“We have a really big summer and then we can do something exciting.”