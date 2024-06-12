‘Top guy’ – Wharton says playing with Rice has already helped him to improve his game

‘Top guy’ – Wharton says playing with Rice has already helped him to improve his game

Adam Wharton has praised the impact of Declan Rice in helping him settle into the England squad.

The Crystal Palace youngster made his Three Lions debut in the friendly victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina ahead of EURO 2024 and was included in boss Gareth Southgate’s final squad for the competition in Germany.

Wharton only made his Premier League debut in February after joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in what has been a whirlwind few months for the 20-year-old.

And the midfielder says Rice has been among the biggest helps to him in adjusting to international football.

“He’s a top player, you’ve seen that over the past few seasons and especially this season,” he said.

“The way Arsenal play, he’s really shown what he can produce this season.

“He’s a top guy off the pitch as well. Speaking to him, just getting those little things like I said.

“I’ve been learning off everyone but especially him because we’re a similar position. It’s good to pick up on those little things and those little details.

“He’s really welcomed me to the squad.

“Even if it’s little things like body position, when the ball is in a certain position, or even little bits of communication and stuff like that, it just helps you when you’re on the pitch.

“When you’re playing with them, the way they communicate as well, it just makes it a lot easier for you.”

Click to comment