Top guns at Cooke Co. GOP contest

Apr. 9—Danny Knight's Longbranch Team won the 11th annual Bring Your Own Gun sporting clay shoot sponsored by the Cooke County Republican Party on Saturday.

Fred Renfro, Bob Langford, Danny and Blake Langford. Langford also won the title of Top Gun, high individual, with a score of 95. Each member of the winning team received a carton of 250 shells, and Bob got a second carton as high scorer.

Second place went to Guy Sampson, Allen Cravens, Jim Lillis and Jack Cable, who each received a framed award and a 100-shot box of shells.

The event was held at Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds near Decatur. Shooters enjoyed brisket and the trimmings from Dieter's in Lindsay.

