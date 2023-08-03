Here are the top Greenville County high school football wide receivers to watch in 2023

With the high school football regular season getting close to the Aug. 18 kickoff, here's a look at the top wide receivers in Greenville County.

Gavin Baker

Travelers Rest | Senior

Baker is a three-year starter who plays defensive back as well. Last season, he had 10 touchdowns and 519 yards on only 25 catches. Baker will team with fellow senior Drew McKibben as one of the best duos in the area.

Luke Baumhofer

Christ Church Episcopal | Senior

Baumhofer will be one of the main targets for defending Class A state champion Christ Church. Don’t let his size fool you. Baumhofer (5-foot-5, 155 pounds) is as tough as they come. He had 36 catches for 516 yards last season and scored five touchdowns in making the All-Region 1-A team.

Mazeo Bennett

Greenville | Senior

Bennett is a four-star talent who has committed to play at South Carolina. He’s considered the No. 2 prospect in the state by PrepRedZone and No. 6 by 247Sports. Bennett (6-0, 180) last season had 47 catches for 857 yards with 14 touchdowns. He also averaged 11.7 yards on 20 carries and scored seven times.

Chase Byrd

Greer | Senior

Byrd is considered by PrepRedZone as the state’s No. 6 wide receiver in the 2024 class. Last season, he had 57 catches for 884 yards with nine touchdowns, including a 79-yarder. Byrd (5-10, 170) has stacked up scholarship offers from Division II schools, but Maryland recently offered and that could be just the beginning.

Mikel McClellan

J.L. Mann | Senior

McClellan is coming off a remarkable season during which he scored 14 touchdowns and had 1,167 yards on 56 catches. He also played some quarterback and finished with more than 2,000 all-purpose yards. McClellan (5-8, 150) was all-state as a sophomore. He’s a do-everything player who will get some snaps on defense, too.

Avery McFadden

Hillcrest | Senior

McFadden last season had 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns on 69 catches and was named Region I-AAAAA Offensive Player of the Year. McFadden (5-10, 175) finished with 1,781 all-purpose yards and scored four times as a kick and punt returner. McFadden is the state’s No. 5 wide receiver in his class by PrepRedZone.

Drew McKibben

Travelers Rest | Senior

McKibben, All-Region 1-AAAA in 2022, has an elite combination of size (6-5, 200) and speed (4.4 seconds in the 40). He had 47 catches last season for 736 yards and 11 TDs. McKibben is seen by some as an outside linebacker or a tight end in college.

Jackson Repp

Christ Church Episcopal | Junior

Repp was the leading touchdown-scoring receiver last season for the Class A state champion Cavaliers, who averaged 42.6 points per game. Repp (5-9, 160) had 12 TDs and 905 yards on 41 catches. Christ Church had plenty of weapons again, but Repp has an opportunity to reach a new level with another year to go.

Noah Smith

Riverside | Senior

Smith has the size (6-2, 180) and ability to be Riverside’s main target. Last season, Smith had a modest 24 catches for 238 yards, but he scored four times. The Warriors had three seniors who combined for 2,008 yards and 23 touchdowns on 135 catches. Much of that will shift to Smith.

