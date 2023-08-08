Here are the top Greenville area offensive linemen for the 2023 high school football season

Here are the Greenville County offensive linemen to watch this high school football season, which kicks off Aug. 18 with Week Zero games followed by a full schedule Aug. 25.

Ahmad Carwise

Woodmont | Senior

Carwise is a three-sport standout who only recently added football as his third. He plays basketball and competes at track and field. Carwise (6-foot-4, 290) came out for football last season and became an instant leader at tackle. He graded out at 88 percent with 84 pancake blocks. He has offers from North Greenville and Newberry.

Desmond Chapman

Carolina Academy | Senior

Chapman is a compact (5-7, 200) but strong center who is also a standout in track and field with shot and discus. He graded out at 78 percent last season. He gets overlooked because of his size and Carolina’s struggles on offense (10 points per game). But the Trojans should be improved and Chapman should start seeing college offers.

Zeke Funke

Eastside | Junior

Funke’s a natural tackle, starting on the right side since his freshman year, but could play anywhere, even center. Funke (6-5, 280) has added 30 pounds of muscle in the past two years. He is a big reason Eastside’s offense should be on the rise.

DANDY DOZEN: Meet the Dandy Dozen, the Upstate's top college football recruits for Class of 2024

Greenville offensive lineman Blake Franks, who has committed to South Carolina.

Blake Franks

Greenville | Senior

Franks is the best offensive lineman in the Upstate. He committed to South Carolina with offers from Clemson and Alabama. Franks (6-5, 310) plays left tackle and is considered the third-best offensive lineman in the state by 247Sports, behind only Josiah Thompson of Dillon and Kam Pringle of Woodland, both of whom are also committed to the Gamecocks.

Eduardo Garcia-Duran

Greer | Junior

Garcia-Duran as a sophomore was one of the reasons Greer ran for 212 yards per game and 6.1 per carry. The Yellow Jackets tied for first in Region 2-AAA and averaged 39 points per game. Greer should be able to push toward that end goal again with Garcia-Durran (6-2, 270) leading the way up front.

Guy Hawkins

Southside Christian | Senior

Guy is the anchor of the Sabres’ offensive line at 6-5 and 275. Last year, he was All-Greenville, All-Region 1-A and first-team Class A all-state. Hawkins played right tackle for a Southside Christian team that went 4-1 in Region 1-A and should challenge again.

Kaleb Nelson

Greer | Junior

Nelson was All-Region 2-AAAA as a sophomore and allowed only one sack all season. He can play tackle or guard but figures to settle in at left guard at least for this year. Nelson (6-0, 270) will team with fellow offensive lineman Eduardo Garcia-Duran to help the Yellow Jackets again have one of the area's best offenses, especially running the ball.

Greenville football players to watch in 2023: Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Defensive line | Linebacker | Defensive back

Bryce Rainwater

Hillcrest | Junior

Rainwater is one of the best offensive linemen in the 2025 class. He has the size (6-4, 290) and should benefit from being a key part in one of the most potent offenses. Rainwater is considered the No. 6 junior offensive lineman in his class by PrepRedZone and best in Greenville County. Rainwater received his first college offer from Limestone.

Jordan Sullivan

J.L. Mann | Junior

Sullivan (6-4, 270) has been a starter since his freshman year. He recently picked up an offer from Newberry but is gaining attention from Group of Five colleges. He has the body and the skills to be a highly recruited player by the time he finishes next season.

Julius Tate

Greenville | Senior

Tate, who plays left guard and has South Carolina commit Blake Franks next to him, should be a Power Five player as well. Tate (6-3, 310) backed out of a commitment to Northwestern after a coaching change there. Tate is reopening his recruitment in what should be a tremendous season for him and for the Red Raiders.

Kameron Wallace

Woodmont | Junior

Wallace was All-Region 1-AAAAA and All-Greenville last season as a sophomore after grading out at 92 percent with 102 pancake blocks. Wallace (6-3, 280) teams with senior Ahmad Carwise to make Woodmont’s offensive line formidable. Wallace also plays on the defensive line, so he’ll be in the middle of everything for the Wildcats.

Todd Shanesy is a veteran writer who covers area high school athletics for the Greenville News and USA TODAY Sports. Comments, corrections and suggestions welcome by email at todd.shanesy@shj.com or X, formerly known as Twitter, @ToddShanesySHJ.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: Best offensive linemen in Greenville area