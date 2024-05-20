Top gravel racers revel in Galloway challenge

Some of the world's top gravel bike racers were in south-west Scotland at the weekend.

They were taking part in The Gralloch - at Gatehouse of Fleet - the UK's only UCI qualifier event in the discipline.

Matthew Holmes and Geerike Schreurs were the winners of the men's and women's races in "ideal racing conditions".

It was the second year that the gravel race had been staged in Dumfries and Galloway.

Gravel racing has enjoyed a boom in popularity recently and fills a gap between road, cyclocross and mountain bike racing.

It is held on gravel tracks but often with stretches of paved road to link to off-road sections.

The bikes have wider tyres in order to help cope better with the tricky terrain.

Last year's The Gralloch drew nearly 1,000 riders to the south of Scotland.

The trails of the Galloway Forest Park provided a stern test for the competitors again this year.

British rider Holmes said he would savour the victory in what had been a tough race.

"The Gralloch will always have a special place in my racing life, adding to my World Tour victories," he said.

"This event was significantly harder than last weekend's victory at the Lincoln GP, showing the level of European gravel racing."

Dutch racer Schreurs was also delighted with her win after an early breakaway with Australian Nicole Frain.

"I suddenly had an instinct on the final descent to attack and to push on the final kicker climbs to establish the gap," she said.

"I wanted a hard race, and it's always easier to be with a smaller group on the gravel.

"We had no idea about the gap, but we just put our heads down for a 110 km (70 mile) time trial.

"I'm proud to take a commanding win but thanks to Nicole for working with me."