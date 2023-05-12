Top graded receivers entering the 2023 college football season

It takes good wide receivers to win in modern college football. Often times, the national champion has the best quarterback paired with the best weapons.

Last season, Ohio State probably had the nation’s best wide receiver room. The Buckeyes came up just short against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. However, Ohio State could have the country’s best wide receiver group again in 2023.

The majority of the top returning wide receivers have transferred at some point in their career. Four of the 10 highest-graded returning receivers transferred during the offseason. Will they be able to maintain their level of play at their new college football homes?

Who are the best returning receivers (graded per Pro Football Focus) entering the 2023 college football season?

Virginia Tech's Ali Jennings III

Former Old Dominion Monarchs wide receiver Ali Jennings III will try to make an impact in the ACC in 2023. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

2022 college football season grade: 81.8

2022 season stats: 54 receptions for 959 yards and nine touchdowns

Key fact: Jennings III transferred from Old Dominion to Virginia Tech this offseason.

Penn State's Dante Cephas

Former Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Dante Cephas transferred to Penn State for the 2023 season. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

2022 college football season grade: 82.1

2022 season stats: 48 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns

Key fact: Cephas, who is entering his fifth year of college football, transferred to Penn State from Kent State this offseason.

Syracuse's Oronde Gadsden II

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2022 college football season grade: 82.2

2022 season stats: 61 receptions for 969 yards and six touchdowns

Key fact: Oronde Gadsden II has a big frame and is coming off a breakout season after recording just two catches for 24 yards in 2021.

Florida State's Johnny Wilson

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

2022 college football season grade: 82.3

2022 season stats: 43 receptions for 897 yards and five touchdowns

Key fact: At 6-foot-7, 235-pounds, Johnny Wilson is one of the biggest receivers in recent memory.

Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

2022 college football season grade: 82.9

2022 season stats: 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns

Key fact: Egbuka is a former five-star recruit that could be the next first-round wide receiver to come out of Ohio State.

Ohio's Jacoby Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2022 college football season grade: 83.2

2022 season stats: 45 receptions for 776 yards and six touchdowns

Key fact: Jones played at Northwest Mississippi Community College before joining Ohio in 2022.

Georgia's Dominick Lovett

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

2022 college football season grade: 83.8

2022 season stats: 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns

Key fact: Lovett was an All-SEC wide receiver at Missouri before transferring to Georgia ahead of the 2023 college football season.

Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley

The Montgomery Advertiser

2022 college football season grade: 84.1

2022 season stats: 101 receptions for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns

Key fact: Corley finished last season fourth in the nation in both receptions and receiving yardage.

Oregon's Tez Johnson

The Register Guard

2022 college football season grade: 89.9

2022 season stats: 56 receptions for 863 yards and four touchdowns

Key fact: Johnson transferred to Oregon after having an outstanding season with Troy in 2022.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

2022 college football season grade: 90.2

2022 season stats: 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns

Key fact: Harrison Jr. finished last season fourth in the nation in receiving touchdowns. He’s considered the top wide receiver prospect for the 2024 NFL draft.

