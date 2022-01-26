Top GM candidate Kwesi Adofo-Mensah sleuthing goes next level with Vikings fans

It’s safe to say there’s some serious excitement in the air with news of top general manager candidate Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in town interviewing for a job with the Minnesota Vikings. You’d think the man was Santa Claus with the way he’s being tracked around the city.

But maybe he is.

Adofo-Mensah is an incredibly smart and talented, young candidate that should breathe life into a situation that had grown a bit stagnant under the previous regime. A few right moves and he could bring back the gift of winning to a deserving fan-base that has watched the Vikings miss the playoffs now for the last two seasons.

It all started when a video appeared of Adofo-Mensah leaving the Vikings’ facility in Eagan. As he exited the building, you can clearly here someone from inside saying, “I’ll cancel your flight, let us know if you need anything.”

You don’t need to be a Sherlock Holmes buff to know that’s a clue that something good came out of the interview. But if you want to get to the root of a story, every good mystery lover knows you have to keep on digging.

And that’s exactly what the Vikings faithful did.

At least one fan called Manny’s Steakhouse in Minneapolis to see if there was a private party being held in the backroom. Oh, yes, Vikings fans have evolved to the point where they know exactly where the fun goes down after a deal has been done.

Move over, Adam Schefter.

A deal does appear to be imminent, if it isn’t already done, between the Vikings and Adofo-Mensah. With Ryan Poles agreeing to join the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, it has essentially cleared the way for the Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations to pick up the reins left in the wake of the firing of Rick Spielman.

