Who’s the top girls player in the state? Introducing Ms. Basketball 2021.
Ms. Basketball in North Carolina is Saniya Rivers from Ashley High School in Wilmington.
The Charlotte Observer has handed out the award to the state’s top senior since the 1984-85 season.
A McDonald’s All-American signed to South Carolina, Rivers averaged 37 points, 11.5 rebounds, and led her team to the N.C. 4A semifinals.
Rivers was also named the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer N.C. player of the year, an award she also received from the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association. She is a four-time Wilmington Star-News All-Area player of the year.
In her career, she scored 2,501 points.
Previous Winners
2019-20: Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover
2018-19: Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge
2017-18: Izabella Nicolette, Neuse Christian
2016-17: Mikey’s Boykin, Clinton
2015-16: Erin Whaley, Providence Day
2014-15: Stephanie Watts, Weddington
2013-14: Jatarie White, Providence Day
2012-13: Keri Fulp, East Surry
2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell, Providence Day
2010-11: Cierra Burdick, Butler
2009-10: Shannon Smith, Gastonia Forestview
2008-09: Christal Caldwell, West Charlotte
2007-08: Candace Wood, Victory Christian
2006-07: Cetera DeGraffenreid, Smoky Mountain
2005-06: Joy Cheek, South Mecklenburg
2004-05: Rashanda McCants, Asheville
2003-04: Chante Black, East Forsyth
2002-03: Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver
2001-02: Kerri Gardin, Morganton Freedom
2000-01: Natasha Brackett, Providence Day
1999-00: Chrystal Baptist, Charlotte Christian
1998-99: Amy Simpson, Eden Morehead
1997-98: Tina McKiver, East Duplin
1996-97: Tynesha Lewis, Southwest Edgecombe
1995-96: Shea Ralph, Sanford
1994-95: Natasha Davis, Morganton Freedom
1993-94: Tiffani Johnson, Garinger
1992-93: Konecka Drakeford, Providence Day
1991-92: Wendy Palmer, Roxboro Person
1990-91: Christy Cagle, Hayesville
1989-90: Tonya Sampson, Clinton
1988-89: Danyel Parker, Clinton
1987-88: Mitzi Yount, Catawba Bandys
1986-87: Andrea Stinson, North Mecklenburg
1985-86: Schonna Banner, West Caldwell
1984-85: Jill Goldberg, Broughton