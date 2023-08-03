Top Georgia Bulldog plays from NFL training camp

James Morgan
·2 min read

There are currently 57 Georgia Bulldogs on active NFL rosters. Georgia has had a college football-best 25 players drafted over the last two NFL drafts.

Georgia Bulldogs are making highlight plays throughout NFL training camp. Rookies like Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh, and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington are all making a good first impression at their new homes.

Of course, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens made the best  play of training camp with his one-handed catch over a defender.

What are some of the top Georgia Bulldog plays from the start of 2023 NFL training camp?

Lewis Cine makes interception

George Pickens one-handed catch

Stetson Bennett finds Cooper Kupp for touchdown

Quay Walker does hopscotch

Darnell Washington toe-tap grab

Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp

Kearis Jackson catch

James Cook's over-the-shoulder touchdown catch

Kenny McIntosh off to strong start for Seattle

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire