Top Georgia Bulldog plays from NFL training camp

There are currently 57 Georgia Bulldogs on active NFL rosters. Georgia has had a college football-best 25 players drafted over the last two NFL drafts.

Georgia Bulldogs are making highlight plays throughout NFL training camp. Rookies like Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh, and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington are all making a good first impression at their new homes.

Of course, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens made the best play of training camp with his one-handed catch over a defender.

What are some of the top Georgia Bulldog plays from the start of 2023 NFL training camp?

Lewis Cine makes interception

Safety Lewis Cine just FLEW across the field and made a beautiful diving interception 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BoQ1oOezMO — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) July 29, 2023

George Pickens one-handed catch

Stetson Bennett finds Cooper Kupp for touchdown

That’s a Top 🔟 play right there. pic.twitter.com/LCB65LYgel — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 1, 2023

Quay Walker does hopscotch

Darnell Washington toe-tap grab

Steelers RC Darnell Washington impressive toe-tap catch at 6'7 264 #SteelersCamp pic.twitter.com/t4Dd2FoFQR — Bo Marchionte (@BoMarchionte) August 2, 2023

Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp

📂 File this one under: Things everyone loves to see. pic.twitter.com/NBsmjMiO7p — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 28, 2023

Kearis Jackson catch

Some videos from #Titans practice today, starting with a really nice catch by rookie Kearis Jackson against Kevin Byard pic.twitter.com/yNtxzzGxcP — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) July 28, 2023

James Cook's over-the-shoulder touchdown catch

Kenny McIntosh off to strong start for Seattle

Kenny McIntosh is a big play MACHINE 😳 McIntosh has reportedly already seen reps with Seahawks first team, despite being a seventh round pick. McIntosh’s “explosiveness” has reportedly been on full display so far, as well as his elite backfield vision. Many NFL scouts thought… pic.twitter.com/ci6zelNB23 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 29, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire