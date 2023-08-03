Top Georgia Bulldog plays from NFL training camp
There are currently 57 Georgia Bulldogs on active NFL rosters. Georgia has had a college football-best 25 players drafted over the last two NFL drafts.
Georgia Bulldogs are making highlight plays throughout NFL training camp. Rookies like Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh, and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington are all making a good first impression at their new homes.
Of course, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens made the best play of training camp with his one-handed catch over a defender.
What are some of the top Georgia Bulldog plays from the start of 2023 NFL training camp?
Lewis Cine makes interception
Safety Lewis Cine just FLEW across the field and made a beautiful diving interception 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BoQ1oOezMO
— vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) July 29, 2023
George Pickens one-handed catch
BRO! OMG!!! Pickens vs JPJ!!! #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/SzIIbGgmBr
— B-Wall (@BWall) August 1, 2023
Stetson Bennett finds Cooper Kupp for touchdown
That’s a Top 🔟 play right there. pic.twitter.com/LCB65LYgel
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 1, 2023
Quay Walker does hopscotch
Quay Walker, what a guy. Thanks for making my 6-year-old’s day! #NewYear @packers @mattschneidman @RobDemovsky @WesHod #PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/2fN89vbYsi
— Jacob George (@jacobthegeorge) August 1, 2023
Darnell Washington toe-tap grab
Steelers RC Darnell Washington impressive toe-tap catch at 6'7 264 #SteelersCamp pic.twitter.com/t4Dd2FoFQR
— Bo Marchionte (@BoMarchionte) August 2, 2023
Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp
📂 File this one under: Things everyone loves to see. pic.twitter.com/NBsmjMiO7p
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 28, 2023
Kearis Jackson catch
Some videos from #Titans practice today, starting with a really nice catch by rookie Kearis Jackson against Kevin Byard pic.twitter.com/yNtxzzGxcP
— Nick Suss (@nicksuss) July 28, 2023
James Cook's over-the-shoulder touchdown catch
Cookin’. 😏@Ticketmaster | #BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/RGsqLtd1A1
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 30, 2023
Kenny McIntosh off to strong start for Seattle
Kenny McIntosh is a big play MACHINE 😳
McIntosh has reportedly already seen reps with Seahawks first team, despite being a seventh round pick.
McIntosh’s “explosiveness” has reportedly been on full display so far, as well as his elite backfield vision.
Many NFL scouts thought… pic.twitter.com/ci6zelNB23
— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 29, 2023
