Top Gear's Chris Harris breaks silence on show being "rested"

Top Gear's Chris Harris has broken his silence on the news that the show will not return "for the foreseeable future".

Earlier this week (November 21), the BBC announced that it has "decided to rest" the motoring show, which featured Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness as hosts.

Production on the 34th series of the show was suspended earlier this year following Flintoff's December 2022 crash, which took place whilst filming at Dunsford Park Aerodrome.





Harris, who had been on the show since its 23rd season in 2016, has shared a post on Instagram in memory of his time on Top Gear.

"How I’ll remember my time on Top Gear," Harris wrote alongside a picture of him, Flintoff and McGuinness packed into a Tesla surrounded by the show's crew and fans.

"Hundreds of hours laughing. There’s much to be said on how/why/what in the future. But for now, I’ll remember the good times and enjoy how much I love now being a part of @collectingcars. Look after people and, sometimes, they’ll look after you."

While Top Gear has not been fully cancelled, it has has been "rested". In its statement, broadcaster BBC emphasised that it "remains committed to Freddie, Chris and Paddy who have been at the heart of the show's renaissance since 2019, and we’re excited about new projects being developed with each of them".



The statement continued: "We will have more to say in the near future on this. We know resting the show will be disappointing news for fans, but it is the right thing to do.

"All other Top Gear activity remains unaffected by this hiatus including international formats, digital, magazines and licensing."

Top Gear episodes can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.





