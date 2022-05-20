Breaking news:

Top Gators target, 4-star defensive lineman sets official visit date

Adam Dubbin
·2 min read
Summer is rapidly approaching, which for Florida football’s recruiting team means official visit season is also awaiting just over the horizon. Prep prospects from around the state and country are making their plans to swing through Gainesville to get a taste of what new head coach Billy Napier has brewing in the Swamp these days.

Among those who have recently set their dates to visit the Orange and Blue is four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc out of Kissimmee (Florida) Osceola who recently changed his mind about his announcement date, initially set for July 23 but now undetermined. With all of the unpredictability added now that the 6-foot-4-inch, 270-pound junior has hit the reset button on his timeline, the Gators decided to pounce.

According to 247Sports, LeBlanc plans on heading up to Gainesville on the weekend of June 10. It will be his sixth visit to the university as a football prospect, with his most recent coming during the Orange and Blue game in April.

The in-state defensive lineman is the No. 80 prep prospect overall while ranking as the No. 8 player at his position nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, while the On3 Consensus has him at Nos. 65 and 8, respectively. LeBlanc already holds three crystal ball predictions with 247Sports and is given a 93% chance of landing at Florida per On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

