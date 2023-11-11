Here are the top Gastonia, Shelby area performers in NCHSAA football playoffs' second round

The second round of the NCHSAA football playoffs is in the books for teams in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties. Here’s a look at the most noteworthy performances following this week’s action.

Friday, Nov. 10

Elijah Goodson, Burns: Intercepted a pass in a 21-14 loss to Bunker Hill..

Landon Goolsby, Burns: Intercepted a pass.

Jonny Johnson, Burns: Had a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Ben Mauney, Burns: Completed a 9-yard touchdown pass.

Jeremiah Norris, Burns: Had a 9-yard touchdown reception.

A.J. Adams, Crest: Caught a 16-yard touchdown pass in a 28-16 win over Statesville.

Aiden Carson, Crest: Rushed for a touchdown.

Javarius Green, Crest: Caught a 54-yard touchdown pass.

Ny’Tavious Huskey, Crest: Completed a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another.

Jaylen Roseboro, East Lincoln: Returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.

Landon Agee, North Lincoln: Rushed for two touchdowns in a 48-28 loss to Hickory.

Cole Ellis, North Lincoln: Rushed for a touchdown.

Shannon Wingate, North Lincoln: Rushed for a touchdown.

Gideon Allen, West Lincoln: Rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in a 35-27 loss at Monroe. He also was 4-of-6 passing for 64 yards and a touchdown. In addition, Allen had five tackles, an assist and recovered a fumble.

Grae Ponder, West Lincoln: Caught a 6-yard touchdown pass. Caden Smith, West Lincoln: Rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Andre Bost, Lincolnton: Completed 8-of-14 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, 87 rushing yards and a 37-yard touchdown reception in a 41-21 loss at Shelby.

Khamoni Heath, Lincolnton: Ran for a touchdown.

Nehemiah Lynch, Lincolnton: Caught a touchdown pass.

Jamarcus Boyd, Mountain Island Charter: Was in on 10 tackles in a 40-7 loss to Robbinsville.

Javon Boyd, Mountain Island Charter: Caught two passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Reggie Daniel, Mountain Island Charter: Had 10 tackles.

Grayson Harvey, Mountain Island Charter: Threw for 252 yards and a touchdown.

Justice Washington, Mountain Island Charter: Caught six passes for 74 yards.

Khiyale Washington, Mountain Island Charter: Had a team-high 11 tackles.

Izay Bridges, Shelby: Had a 35-yard touchdown reception, two rushing TDs in addition to a TD pass in a 41-21 win over Lincolnton..

Lan Farmer, Shelby: Completed a pair of touchdown passes.

Drew Hollifield, Shelby: Ran for a touchdown.

Tristan Tate, Shelby: Had two touchdown receptions.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football playoffs: Top Gastonia, Shelby performers second round