Here are the top Gastonia, Shelby area performers in NCHSAA football playoffs' second round

Joe L Hughes II, Gaston Gazette
The second round of the NCHSAA football playoffs is in the books for teams in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties. Here’s a look at the most noteworthy performances following this week’s action.

Friday, Nov. 10

Elijah Goodson, Burns: Intercepted a pass in a 21-14 loss to Bunker Hill..

Landon Goolsby, Burns: Intercepted a pass.

Jonny Johnson, Burns: Had a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Ben Mauney, Burns: Completed a 9-yard touchdown pass.

Jeremiah Norris, Burns: Had a 9-yard touchdown reception.

A.J. Adams, Crest: Caught a 16-yard touchdown pass in a 28-16 win over Statesville.

Aiden Carson, Crest: Rushed for a touchdown.

Javarius Green, Crest: Caught a 54-yard touchdown pass.

Ny’Tavious Huskey, Crest: Completed a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another.

Jaylen Roseboro, East Lincoln: Returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.

Landon Agee, North Lincoln: Rushed for two touchdowns in a 48-28 loss to Hickory.

Cole Ellis, North Lincoln: Rushed for a touchdown.

Shannon Wingate, North Lincoln: Rushed for a touchdown.

Gideon Allen, West Lincoln: Rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in a 35-27 loss at Monroe. He also was 4-of-6 passing for 64 yards and a touchdown. In addition, Allen had five tackles, an assist and recovered a fumble.

Grae Ponder, West Lincoln: Caught a 6-yard touchdown pass. Caden Smith, West Lincoln: Rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Andre Bost, Lincolnton: Completed 8-of-14 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, 87 rushing yards and a 37-yard touchdown reception in a 41-21 loss at Shelby.

Khamoni Heath, Lincolnton: Ran for a touchdown.

Nehemiah Lynch, Lincolnton: Caught a touchdown pass.

Jamarcus Boyd, Mountain Island Charter: Was in on 10 tackles in a 40-7 loss to Robbinsville.

Javon Boyd, Mountain Island Charter: Caught two passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Reggie Daniel, Mountain Island Charter: Had 10 tackles.

Grayson Harvey, Mountain Island Charter: Threw for 252 yards and a touchdown.

Justice Washington, Mountain Island Charter: Caught six passes for 74 yards.

Khiyale Washington, Mountain Island Charter: Had a team-high 11 tackles.

Izay Bridges, Shelby: Had a 35-yard touchdown reception, two rushing TDs in addition to a TD pass in a 41-21 win over Lincolnton..

Lan Farmer, Shelby: Completed a pair of touchdown passes.

Drew Hollifield, Shelby: Ran for a touchdown.

Tristan Tate, Shelby: Had two touchdown receptions.

