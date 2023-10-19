Top games Colorado fans should watch during the Buffs’ bye week

For Colorado fans hungry for college football this weekend, there are several great games to watch on Saturday. Two of the Buffaloes’ upcoming Pac-12 opponents are in action — UCLA and Washington State — and it’s always worth keeping tabs on what other teams in the state of Colorado are doing.

In that same vein, one of the best Division II games of the year takes place in Golden next weekend (Oct. 28) as the Colorado School of Mines hosts Western Colorado. Both teams are currently undefeated in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

But first, here are the top games that Buffs fans should watch in Week 8:

UCLA at Stanford

WHEN: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. MT (ESPN)

The recuperating Buffaloes have an opportunity to scout their next opponent this weekend with UCLA heading up to Stanford.

Utah at USC

WHEN: Saturday at 6 p.m. MT (Fox)

This is definitely the best Pac-12 game of the weekend. Can USC rebound from a disappointing loss to Notre Dame?

Buffs fans will also get an early look at Colorado’s final regular season opponent.

Air Force at Navy

WHEN: Saturday at 10 a.m. MT (CBS)

Colorado Springs is buzzing right now after the 6-0 Air Force Falcons broke into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019.

TCU at Kansas State

WHEN: Saturday at 5 p.m. MT (ESPN2)

From a Colorado perspective, this is the most intriguing Big 12 game of the weekend. It’s very possible that the Buffs face at least one of these teams next season.

Colorado State at UNLV

WHEN: Saturday at 5 p.m. MT (Mountain West Network)

Colorado State is coming off its biggest win of the Jay Norvell era after stunning Boise State in Week 7. It’ll be interesting to see just how legit the Rams are when they face 5-1 UNLV.

And remember, the Buffaloes head up to Fort Collins early next season.

