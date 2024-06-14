Top French source says elite Chelsea target wants the move – this could clinch it

One top French source has said that an elite Chelsea target this summer actually wants the move to Stamford Bridge, and that could certainly be the deal clincher.

There’s being so much said and written about this story right now it has become hard to keep up with. Many outlets having slightly different versions of events have not helped either.

But the bottom line is that Chelsea are now confident of getting a deal done to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer window. I believe most outlets reporting on it share that statement at least, or something close to it.

But one of the key things will be Olise and whether he even wants to go to Chelsea and if he will agree terms to go there. That to me seems like the most important thing here. If Olise wants the move then he will surely ask his club to agree a deal with Chelsea to make it happen, and it looks like Chelsea feel they can do that too anyway.

Fear not, Olise wants the move

With Olise being French, it is always good to see what the French sources are saying about this one, especially the reliable ones.

Santo Aouna of Foot Mercato is one of the most reliable sources when it comes to French related football transfer news, and he’s dropped his bomb yesterday!

He says: ‘Chelsea made contact with Crystal Palace regarding the possibility of signing Michael Olise. The 22 years old came close to sign to Chelsea last summer. Olise is keen on a move to Chelsea.’

So there you have it, Olise is keen to move to Chelsea. And he isn’t the only source saying something similar.

Ed Aarons of The Guardian also says Michael Olise is understood to be open to Chelsea move.

Get it done, Chelsea!