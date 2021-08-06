Breaking News:

Top French court OKs health passes for bars

France's bars and restaurants are reopening.

But you'll soon need a health pass to get in.

The country's top court has upheld a law requiring the proof of vaccination.

It will come into force on August 9.

Passes are already required to access museums, cinemas and pools.

Polls show a majority of French approve, albeit grudgingly in some cases.

It all could have been avoided, this man says, if there weren't people who refused to get vaccinated.

The law does seem to have had an effect.

Vaccination rates have shot up as people faced the prospect of being denied everyday pleasures.

But resistance lingers too.

Opponents of the law say it tramples on freedoms, and discriminates against the unvaccinated.

Anne Rocher is a protester who says she's anti-health pass, not anti-vaccine:

"This government wants us to become sheep and to be controlled like in China."

The law will also require all health workers to be vaccinated by mid-September.

Though the court did strike down some measures, including a mandatory quarantine for anyone testing positive.

Even so, the ruling will be seen as a victory for President Emmanuel Macron.

He unveiled plans for the law in July with a simple message: get the shot.

