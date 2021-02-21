Top free agents, Jarran Reed’s contract, DK Metcalf’s agency and other Seahawks news

We reach the end of another week of the offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see how things are going with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals as free agency approaches.

What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?

Here are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.





6 Seahawks among top free agents

Free agency is next month and Seattle has several key players scheduled to hit the open market. In all, six Seahawks free agents are ranked among PFF's top 150 free agents list.

Jamal Adams' rehab going well

Adams, who underwent offseason surgery for some issues he had during the season, is recovering nicely. He has begun his rehabilitation and, in his own words, is "kicking rehab's (expletive)." All is well for the star safety.

DL Jarran Reed wants to keep playing for the Seahawks

Reed is under contract still but has one of the larger cap hits on the team. He could end up a cap casualty this offseason, with the league expecting a reduced salary cap. However, he would like to remain in Seattle long-term, although he knows he isn't completely in control of the situation.

DK Metcalf joins new agency

Metcalf is entering his third NFL season. After this season, he and the team can begin to negotiate a contract extension. Perhaps preparing for that, Metcalf has signed with CAA Sports to be his agency.

Seahawks' draft class graded

