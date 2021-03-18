Top free-agent acquisitions of 2021 Game Theory
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund shares the top free-agent acquisitions of 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
After losing Hunter Henry in free agency, the Chargers is signing Jared Cook to a one-year deal. Cook’s deal is worth $6 million with $4.5 million guaranteed. In two seasons with the Saints, Cook had 80 catches for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns in 29 regular-season games with the team. Joe Lombardi, the Chargers new offensive coordinator, was with New Orleans as the quarterback coach while Cook was on the roster. While he’s in the final stretch of his career, Cook can supply Los Angeles with a good season and a much-needed veteran presence at the position while they develop Donald Parham and a potential rookie
The New England Patriots continued their busy offseason by trading tight end Ryan Izzo to the Houston Texans, per a report.
Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann sees Ron Rivera holding training camp competitions at every position, including QB.
Mundt makes his return back to Los Angeles!
Take a look at all of the free agent signings for all 32 NFL teams in 2021 free agency.
Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green will sign with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Houston Texans have cut tight end Darren Fells and traded for New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo.
As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.
Here's the latest NFL free agency buzz as it pertains to the Giants.
If it weren't for fifth-round pick George Kittle, the 49ers' 2017 draft would have been a complete disaster.
Leonard Williams is back with the New York Giants, the team he loves, and he's ready to serve as a good example and locker room leader.
Secondary takes top spots among best available free agents for Raiders needs after Day 3
Get your first look at Matthew Stafford in a Rams uniform.
JaVale McGee, Tristan Thompson, Hassan Whiteside and Aaron Gordon could be on the move before the March 25 trade deadline.
After months of negotiations, Fury and Joshua have finally signed a deal for two fights.
Tom Brady, the Falcons and the Bucs all bid Brees farewell from the NFL.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman non-committal on Jalen Hurts as Eagles starter during a press conference
Kings owner Vivek Ranadive grew increasingly frustrated with Sacramento underachieving under Vlade Divac.
After Giannis Antetokounmpo's jumper gave the Bucks a lead with 1:12 left, he celebrated by sitting down on the court and smiling into the cameras.
Potential cap casualty candidates for the Colts to target.