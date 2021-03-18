Top free-agent acquisitions of 2021 Game Theory

USA TODAY Sports

After losing Hunter Henry in free agency, the Chargers is signing Jared Cook to a one-year deal. Cook’s deal is worth $6 million with $4.5 million guaranteed. In two seasons with the Saints, Cook had 80 catches for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns in 29 regular-season games with the team. Joe Lombardi, the Chargers new offensive coordinator, was with New Orleans as the quarterback coach while Cook was on the roster. While he’s in the final stretch of his career, Cook can supply Los Angeles with a good season and a much-needed veteran presence at the position while they develop Donald Parham and a potential rookie