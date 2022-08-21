Top Four Arkansas Rushing Performances of All-Time

Last season, the Razorbacks secured their spot as the best rushing team in Power 5.

It’s not surprising to see the Razorbacks with a potent rushing attack. Some have labeled the 2007 backfield of Darren McFadden and Felix Jones as the best backfield in SEC history.

Five players in the history of the Razorbacks have rushed for over 3,000 yards in their careers. Even quarterback Matt Jones (2001-04) came close to the 3,000 career rushing yards.

Arkansas is no stranger to hard-nose, ground game football.

As we approach the opening weekend of the college football season, let’s take a look at some of the best Razorback ground game performances from over the years.

2007 Darren McFadden @ LSU

Nov. 23, 2007; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers safety (3) Chad Jones tackles Arkansas Razorbacks running back (5) Darren McFadden during first half action at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Matt Stamey

McFadden led the Razorbacks over LSU in a triple-overtime thriller with three touchdowns and 206 yards. The Tigers entered the game as the #1 team in the country, on their way to a National championship, but this was their second overtime loss of the season.

McFadden put the team on his back, scoring 18 of the Razorbacks’ 28-points in regulation. We can’t forget about the famous touchdown pass to Peyton Hillis.

1973 Dickey Morton v. Baylor

Dickey Morton

Photo courtesy University of Arkansas athletics

Morton is the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher and the first player to rush for 3,000 yards in a career.

Morton set the school’s rushing record “on a night in Waco” in 1973 when he rushed for 271 yards on 28 carries (9.6 ypc). His record stood for over three decades until a night in Fayetteville.

2002 Fred Talley @ Auburn

Fred Talley

Arkansas tailback Fred Talley (20) makes a gain against Troy State in this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2002, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

Fred Talley led a punishing rushing attack against Auburn with 241 yards and two touchdowns. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium 38-17, finishing with 426 yards on the ground.

Auburn couldn’t handle Talley’s speed, only needing 21 carries to sit top three in the Hogs’ rushing books.

2007 Darren McFadden v. South Carolina

Nov. 23, 2007; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tailback Darren McFadden (5) carries against the LSU Tigers in overtime at Tiger Stadium. The Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 50-48 in triple overtime. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 John David Mercer

Before the big night in Death Valley, McFadden set the SEC game rushing record and broke Dickey Morton 34-year school record, giving South Carolina 321 yards on the ground. McFadden’s performance is one of the most memorable in recent memory.

It was the perfect combination of power and elegant running. His head coach at the time, Houston Nutt, who played with Barry Sanders in 1988, compared McFadden to Sanders, “The bigger the game, the better he plays, and that is why he deserves the Heisman.”

