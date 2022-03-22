Who are the top former UCLA players in NBA history?

Wondering which NCAA men’s basketball program has the most titles all time?

It’s not the tournament mainstay Kentucky Wildcats.

Likewise, it’s neither the UNC Tar Heels nor the Duke Blue Devils.

To find the school with the most titles in men’s collegiate basketball, you have to head to sunny Los Angeles.

The University of California, Los Angeles men’s team has won a record 11 NCAA titles. That’s as many as Duke and North Carolina combined. Between 1964 and 1975, UCLA won 10 NCAA men’s basketball championships. That level of dominance we may never see again. The Bruins are matched only by the University of Connecticut women’s team for the most success in college hoops.

Unsurprisingly, UCLA has had a number of former players go on to have immensely successful careers playing professional basketball. Let’s hop in and check out the top former UCLA players in NBA history.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

AP Photo

Lew Alcindor scored 56 points in his first varsity game as a Bruin after spending a mandatory season on the freshmen team. In each of his three seasons playing with the official UCLA club, he won an NCAA title, earned National Player of the Year honors, was named Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA Tournament and was a first-team All-American.

In 1968, Alcindor changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and in 1969, he was drafted by the fledgling Milwaukee Bucks. Between his time in Milwaukee and later in LA, Kareem put together perhaps one of the finest NBA careers of all time. He finished his time as a pro with six titles, six MVP awards and 19 All-Star appearances.

Kareem isn’t just a key pillar of the Showtime Lakers or a Bruins legend. He’s a writer, an activist, a film producer and much more. Few people have had a broader impact on American culture than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Gail Goodrich

AP Photo

Before there was Kareem, there was Gail Goodrich. Legendary coach John Wooden actually convinced the LA native to come to UCLA; Goodrich wanted to play at the University of Southern California like his father. The lefty point guard ultimately made the right decision.

Goodrich led the Bruins to consecutive NCAA titles in 1964 and 1965. This is where his unbelievable court vision and finesse seized the national spotlight. In fact, during his entire UCLA career, Goodrich went 78-11.

The Stump had his finest moment as a pro during the 71-72 season. Goodrich was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West when the club won an NBA-record 33 consecutive games. During the ’72 finals, Goodrich led all scorers, averaging 25.6 points per game.

Kevin Love

AP Photo/Dick Whipple

Kevin Love wasn’t always the chiseled shooter he is today. Back in his UCLA days, Love had a little more weight to throw around, which he did with great effectiveness. Alongside teammate Russell Westbrook, the Bruins had reasonable success, though they never reached the NCAA mountaintop. Still, in 2008, Love was a consensus first-team All-American and the Pac-10 Player of the Year.

As a pro, Love began his career in Minnesota, still more of a post presence than anything else, but he certainly showed a prowess for an inside-out style. For example, he led the NBA in rebounding in 2011 and the following season won the 3-Point Contest.

Once in Cleveland, Love’s career really took off. In 2016 he became an NBA champion and is now the elder statesman for a frisky Cavaliers team. The five-time All-Star is still adding chapters to his illustrious career.

Reggie Miller

AP Photo/Steve Dykes

Reggie Miller was twice named to the first-team All-Pac-10. Miller was a five-time NBA All-Star and a gold medalist at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Few UCLA Bruins have as much hardware at home as Reggie Miller.

The Riverside native actually started his college career before the NCAA introduced the 3-point line, however hard it might be to envision Reggie Miller basketball without the three-ball. The Bruins didn’t go the distance under Miller, but to this date, he is one of the most prolific scorers in the program’s history.

As a pro, Miller became a household name and an all-time villain. Against the storied Knicks of the 1990s, Miller played the role in epic fashion. Now he serves as a broadcaster for Turner, continuing to grow his NBA legacy.

Bill Walton

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Walton is one of the great UCLA Bruins of all time. Playing for the great John Wooden, Walton was already rubbing elbows with basketball’s best before college. As a high school student in San Diego, Walton let members of the San Diego Rockets come play at his high school gym. This meant playing alongside Elvin Hayes, Pat Riley and Rudy Tomjanovich.

When he got to UCLA, the SoCal native did not disappoint. He won titles with the Bruins in ’72 and ’73. In those years, he was named NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player. Likewise, he was a three-time National College Player of the Year winner and three-time consensus first-team All-American.

Injuries unfortunately were a major theme for Walton’s entire playing career. Still, Walton won two titles in the NBA and showcased his humility. He was the 1978 league MVP and the 1986 Sixth Man of the Year. Now a successful broadcaster and writer, Walton remains one of basketball’s great personalities.

Baron Davis

Todd Warshaw /Allsport

In 1997, Baron Davis was among the most highly-recruited talents in high school basketball. He had offers from Kansas, Georgia Tech and Duke. Ultimately Davis, an LA native, chose to enroll with the Bruins.

Injuries cut Davis’ UCLA tenure short, although he was still Pac-10 Freshman of the Year in 1998 and named first-team All-Pac-10 in 1999. The Bruins weren’t quite a threat in the NCAA landscape while Davis was a Bruin — he tore his ACL during the ’98 tournament — but Boom Dizzle still made his impact known.

Davis was one of the most exciting NBA players in the early 2000s, first with the Hornets and later with the Warriors. Twice he led the NBA in steals and was a multi-time All-Star.

