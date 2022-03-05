Who are the top former Duke players in NBA history?

Duke men’s basketball has long been synonymous with greatness. It’s no surprise that some of the most prominent NBA stars were once proud Blue Devils before they turned pro. The Duke University men’s basketball program has produced some of the top players in the Association, past and present.

Former Dukies have gone on to become Olympians, NBA Champions, and perennial All-Stars. Head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who has been at the helm since 1980, deserves immense credit for the program’s success.

Dukies come in all shapes and sizes, but they almost always make an impact. In no particular order, who are the top former Duke Blue Devils in NBA history?

Grant Hill

1994; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; FILE PHOTO; Duke University guard Grant Hill (33) in action against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at LJVM Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Though his parents wanted him to attend either Georgetown or University of North Carolina, Grant Hill ultimately chose to play college ball at Duke University. It certainly seems he made the right choice.

Hill won two NCAA Titles during his four years at Duke, and cemented his place in the history books with this iconic hail mary play against Kentucky in 1992.

A seven-time All-Star in the NBA, Hill’s career was unfortunately marred by injuries. Still in 2018, he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kyrie Irving

Mar 18, 2011; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kyrie Irving (1) dribbles the ball. The Blue Devils defeated the Pirates 87-45 during the second round of the 2011 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving isn’t just one of the NBA’s most polarizing players, he’s also one of its most dominant. And he first exploded into the basketball limelight as a member of the Duke men’s basketball team.

Though his time in Durham was marred by injuries, Irving’s NBA career has been wildly successful. He was the 2012 Rookie of the Year, won a title in 2016, and is flirting with another Finals run in Brooklyn.

Story continues

Christian Laettner

DECEMBER 7: Christian Laettner #32 of the Duke University Blue Devils prepares to shoot a free throw during a NCAA game against Canisius College in December 7, 1991. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Perhaps just as polarizing, few names in basketball history evoke as much emotion as Christian Laettner. Regardless, his body of work is undeniable.

Laettner played four seasons under Coach K at Duke, each year reaching at least the Final Four. As such Laettner played in 23 out of 24 possible NCAA Tournament games during his time as a Dukie, winning 21 of those games.

Laettner was famously the lone college player from the iconic US Dream Team, too. Although his NBA career fell a little flat, few players have done more for the Duke basketball program than Christian Laettner.

Jayson Tatum

Mar 19, 2017; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) during the first half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

During his time at Duke, Jayson Tatum was among the most prolific offensive players in the entire ACC. His triple-double during the opening round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament was particularly powerful.

Now with the Boston Celtics, Tatum is often seen supporting the Blue Devils, both in person or through social media. Expect his son, Deuce Tatum, to tear it up for Duke sometime in the late 2030s.

Brandon Ingram

ANAHEIM, CA – MARCH 24: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils talks with Brandon Ingram #14 in the first half against the Oregon Ducks in the 2016 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional at the Honda Center on March 24, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Born and raised in Kinston, North Carolina, Brandon Ingram was a high-profile player from a very young age in Tar Heel State. In fact, former NBA player Jerry Stackhouse served as Ingram’s AAU coach as a teenager.

After Ingram selected Duke over rial University of North Carolina, he and the Blue Devils went on two exciting but unsuccessful runs in the NCAA Tournament. From there, Ingram declared for the NBA draft, but not before he cemented his legacy as one of Duke’s finest players in the modern era.

JJ Redick

SAN ANTONIO – APRIL 3: J.J. Redick #4 of the Duke Blue Devils is guarded by Rashad Anderson #31 of the UConn Huskies during the semifinal game of the NCAA Final Four Tournament on April 3, 2004 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

There aren’t many people in the history of basketball who have better shooting numbers than JJ Redick. During his time at Duke, he was as reliable as they come from both the free throw line and from deep. In fact, he was the consensus Player of the Year in 2006.

At the NBA level, Redick maintained his poise, his shooting, and his grit. A controversial player to some, Redick was a postseason mainstay with the Magic and later the Clippers during his time as a pro. In fact, 2020 was the first time in his career he missed the playoffs.

Zion Williamson

Mar 31, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson (1) goes for a reboot against Michigan State Spartans guard Cassius Winston (5) and forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the second half in the championship game of the east regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Few prospects have earned quite so much praise as Zion Williamson. When he wasn’t bursting through his own shoes, Zion spent his time at Duke obliterating opposing defenses (and rims).

During the 2019 March Madness Tournament, CBS devoted an entire broadcast feed, dubbed the “Zion Cam,” to follow Williamson. In his first and only season with Duke, Zion logged 500 points, 50 steals, and 50 blocks, joining Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis as the only NCAA freshmen to post such impossible stats.

Zion’s NBA future is still unclear. But regardless, his unbelievable showing at the college level is yet another point of pride for the Duke men’s basketball program.

Elton Brand

27 Jan 1999: Elton Brand #42 of the Duke Blue Devils tries to guard Brendan Haywood #00 of the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 89-77.

Now a member of the 76ers front office, Elton Brand is one of the NBA’s most underrated stars. His style of low and slow ball has fallen out of favor, but during his days as a pro, Brand was a consistent threat at the rim and a world-class rebounder.

During his time at Duke, Brand also excelled. He was the 1999 Consensus Player of the Year Award winner, the same year he led the Blue Devils to the NCAA Finals.

Shane Battier

2 Apr 2001: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke hugs his player Shane Battier after defeating Arizona 82-72 in the NCAA National Championship Game of the Men’s Final Four tournament at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

Duke hasn’t just produced some world-class basketball players. Many of the nicest, most respected members of the NBA community were once Blue Devils. Shane Battier is at the very top of the list.

That said, Battier wasn’t exactly chopped liver on the court. He also enjoyed great success as a Dukie, leading the team to two Final Four appearances during his college career. As a pro, Battier was an instrumental member of the Heat, winning consecutive titles with Miami.

Johnny Dawkins

Mar 1984; Unknown Location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Duke guard Johnny Dawkins in action during the 1983-84 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

As a senior, Johnny Dawkins and the Duke men’s basketball team went 37-3, coming up just short in the 1987 NCAA Championship game against Louisville. Dawkins’ time at Duke is full of accolades, records, and eye-popping stats.

Dawkins has done Duke proud since officially hanging it up. He briefly worked alongside the Blue Devils coaching staff before becoming the head coach of the Stanford men’s basketball team in 2008. More recently he has served as the coach of the University of Central Florida Knights.

Seth Curry

Mar 29, 2013; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Seth Curry (30) brings the ball up court past Michigan State Spartans forward Branden Dawson (22) and guard Gary Harris (14) in the second half during the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the 2013 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Not every Dukie leaves college destined for greatness. Though the school produces bonafide superstars, there are plenty of extremely talented players who didn’t necessarily create headlines while playing at Duke.

After transferring from Liberty University, Curry actually started for Duke in place of an injured Kyrie Irving. Despite being named to the 2013 All-ACC first team, Curry was not selected during that season’s NBA draft.

The former Blue Devil finally made his way to the pros by way of the G-League. Even on the NBA stage, things weren’t always smooth sailing for Curry. Still, the Dukie kept at it, and nowadays is one of the most important role players in the NBA.

1

1