Here are the top football recruits for the South Bend area in 2023

The South Bend area is not immune to elite football talent.

There will be plenty of players taking the field this fall that will play at the next level. Here are some of the names that are generating interest from Division-I FBS and FCS schools, in alphabetical order by school.

Elkhart junior defensive end Mariyon Dye

Elkhart junior Mariyon Dye's headshot for the 2023 football season.

While Dye is still early in the recruiting process, he has already picked up some major offers. In the past six months Dye received offers from Cincinnati, Tennessee, Minnesota, Purdue, Indiana, Ball State, Toledo, Western Michigan and Miami (Ohio). The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Dye has some time before making his commitment, given he doesn’t graduate high school until 2025.

Goshen senior offensive tackle Ryan Eldridge

Goshen's Ryan Eldridge, seen here playing basketball against Mishawaka on Jan. 28, 2022, has committed to Ball State to play football.

Despite missing most of his junior season due to injury, Eldridge was able to earn an offer from Ball State. He then verbally committed over the summer. Eldridge has been a key basketball player for the RedHawks the last two seasons as well, using his 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame to his advantage.

Jimtown senior quarterback Bishop Williams

Jimtown's Bishop Williams (14) goes to make a handoff during the Adams vs. Jimtown football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at School Field in South Bend.

Williams is looking to become another Division-I prospect to come from Jimtown, following Taysire Williams (Dartmouth) in 2022 and Johntu Reed (Cornell) in 2021. As it stands, Bishop Williams has one Division-I offer from Army. He has also received offers from FCS-level schools Butler and University of Indianapolis.

Michigan City senior running back Jaden Hart

Michigan City's Jaden Hart runs the ball during the Mishawaka vs. Michigan City sectional championship football game Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Mishawaka High School.

Hart committed to Syracuse June 10. He had more than 900 rushing yards for the Wolves last year despite battling through injury issues. Hart, along with the rest of his Michigan City teammates, look to bounce back from a 2-8 season in 2022.

Michigan City senior defensive tackle Dion Smith

Another Michigan City player heading to the FBS level, Smith announced his verbal commitment to Ball State on Aug. 1. Football is still a relatively new sport to Smith, as he didn’t start playing until his freshman year of high school.

Mishawaka junior defensive tackle Carmine Orozco

Like Dye, Orozco is still early in the recruiting process as a junior. He has already received offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Miami (OH), Western Michigan, Ball State and Toledo. As a sophomore, Orozco accumulated 56 tackles (seven for loss), five sacks and four forced fumbles. He is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

NorthWood senior wide receiver NiTareon Tuggle

Tuggle announced his commitment to Georgia in April. Not only is Tuggle one of the top prospects in the state, but the country overall. He’s a four-star recruit and ranked 74th overall on 247Sports. Tuggle did it all for the Panthers last season, accounting for touchdowns as a receiver, runner, passer and kickoff returner.

NorthWood senior defensive back Jo’Ziah Edmond

Edmond verbally committed to Michigan on August 1. He had previously been committed to Purdue before changing to the Wolverines. Edmond is new at NorthWood this year after starting his prep career at Warren Central High School in Indianapolis. He will also play wide receiver for the Panthers, pairing him with Tuggle to create a dynamic combo at the position.

Northridge senior running back McClain Miller

McClain Miller (5) celebrates after scoring his second touchdown of the first half during Friday night’s game against South Bend Adams at Northridge.

Although he’s not at the FBS level, Miller is committed to one of the top FCS schools in the country in North Dakota State. The Bison have won nine of the last 12 FCS championships, including five straight from 2011-15. Miller had a strong junior season for Northridge, finishing with 979 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Northridge senior defensive lineman Wyatt Boals

Boals committed to Illinois State in June. He will play both offensive and defensive line for the Raiders this fall. As a junior, Boals totaled 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Penn senior cornerback Dominic Bonner

Penn’s Dominic Bonner (11) celebrates with teammates Taylor Bauer (26) and Vincent Horner (24) after making an interception during Friday night’s game against Fort Wayne Carroll at Penn.

While Bonner doesn’t have many offers yet, one came in from Butler over the summer, which plays football at the FCS level. He also has some NAIA interest, picking up an offer from Marian University in late July. Bonner totaled 21 tackles and five passes broken up and two interceptions in 2022.

