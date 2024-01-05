Top football recruit in California has Penn State among top schools

With the Big Ten about to expand to the West Coast, Penn State would love to see some more recruiting success out west. It may still have some stiff competition on its hands for the top recruit in the state of California in the Class of 2025, but the Nittany Lions are officially in the running.

Dijon Lee, a four-star cornerback from California, has shared his top eight schools in his latest recruiting update, and Penn State is among the top eight schools in the mix. Other schools in Lee’s consideration include three incoming Big Ten members; Oregon, USC, and Washington. Lee is also considering offers from Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and LSU.

Lee is rated as a four-star prospect by each of the major recruiting outlets, including 247Sports and On3. On3 and ESPN each rank him as the top-rated recruit in California, but 247Sports rates him no. 5 in the state. The 247Sports composite rankings have Lee as a top-25 player overall nationally.

USC is likely the expected frontrunner for Lee’s commitment. While there are no crystal ball predictions for Lee posted on 247Sports at this time, the On3 recruiting prediction machine calculates USC to have a 93.9% chance of securing Lee’s commitment. Penn State is likely a longshot at this point, but it is still good to see Penn State make this latest top schools cut.

It is still early in the recruiting process for the Class of 2025 (the Class of 2024’s traditional signing period is still a few weeks away), but Penn State currently has the no. 5 recruiting class for 2025 according tot he latest team rankings from 247Sports.

