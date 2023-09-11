Top football performers from week three in the Texas Panhandle

Let's take a look at the top football performers of the past week.

Camren Cavalier, Luke Flowers and Kaden Crooks, Canadian

Cavalier went 15-of-20 for 208 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score. Flowers caught eight passes for 143 yards and two scores. Crooks rushed for 119 yards and two scores. All came in a win against Elk City.

Sutton Ward, Gruver

Had a pick-six on defense against Stratford.

Jaleel Baker, Kress

Had 10 tackles, two pass deflections and a blocked extra point.

Julio Valdez, Bryce Braden, and Jose Licon, Stratford

Valdez had two catches for 153 yards and four total touchdowns to go with 14 tackles, two of which were for a loss and a sack. Braden threw three touchdowns and ran for 120 yards and two more scores to go with 12 tackles. Licon had two touchdowns and three catches for 108 yards.

Kelby Sherwood and Keton Fellers, West Texas

Fellers ran for 96 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for another score. Sherwood ran for 193 yards and a score while hauling in a second touchdown.

Angel Avalos and Kyler Read, Dalhart

Avalos had 10 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble while Read passed for 202 yards and scored three total TDs.

Brylyn Lopez, Tell Bryant and Colton Urbanczyk, Hereford

Urbanczyk compiled 10 tackles, one for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble. Bryant hauled in seven catches for 121 yards and a score. Lopez ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Oscar Reyes, David Molina and Ethaniel Trevino, Tulia

Reyes had 15 tackles, a sack, two hurries and an interception. Trevino had an interception, eight tackles, two for a loss, and ran for 245 yards with a score. Molina threw two touchdowns and ran for another.

Noe Juarez, Cutter Hodges and Quay Hodges, Happy

Juarez threw four touchdowns, compiled six tackles, hauled in an interception and forced a fumble. Cutter had 12 tackles, one for a loss, and a sack. Quay hauled in three touchdown catches.

Daniel Herrera and Angel Lara, Bovina

Herrera accounted for five touchdowns with four of his five completions going for scores. Lara was responsible for two scores and had two catches for 140 yards.

Jordi Hernandez, King Tallant, Noah Hernandez and Reid Macon, West Plains

Tallant had 10 catches for 126 yards. Noah ran for 101 yards and a score. Macon threw for 295 yards and two scores. Jordi ran for 171 yards and two scores while hauling in another touchdown.

Dallas Juarez, Caprock

Ran for 122 yards and a score.

Carson Tarver and Travon Lewis, Wellington

Tarver threw two touchdowns and ran for another while Lewis ran for 108 yards and a score.

Jonathan Armstrong and Corey Stancell, Farwell

Stancell hauled in two interceptions while Armstrong accounted for three touchdowns.

Josue Sigala, Aaron Morales and Noah Cantu, Muleshoe

Sigala ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Morales had 18 tackles, two for a loss while Cantu had 16 tackles with one for a loss.

Tavian Vrede and Ben Ho, Highland Park

Vrede ran for 153 yards, had two rushing touchdowns and two two-point conversions. Ho hauled in five passes for 114 yards and a touchdown to go with a two-point conversion.

Johnny Gonzalez, Friona

Had six tackles and a pick-six.

Johnny Marquez, Edain Marquez and Eduardo Hernandez, Dumas

Johnny had 11 tackles, one for a loss, a forced fumble and an interception. Edain had 10 tackles, one for a loss, a fumble recovery and a sack. Hernandez ran for 194 yards and three touchdowns.

JQ Ervin, Amarillo High

Accounted for 100 yards of offense and a touchdown.

Dylan Ray, Randall

Ran for 219 yards and two scores.

Aaron Diaz and Cooper Smith, Pampa

Diaz had seven tackles, one for a loss and a forced fumble. Smith had 17 tackles and a pass breakup.

Sam Johnson and Christian McGuire, Canyon

Johnson had 11 tackles, one for a loss, a 62-yard reception and a rushing score. McGuire hauled in four catches for 113 yards and a score.

Broxton Robinson, Panhandle

Ran for 159 yards and four touchdowns while also throwing for two scores on 10-of-12 passing for 187 yards.

Davin Hext, White Deer

Ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Haiden Thompson and Micah Hinshaw, Miami

Thompson had five tackles, one for a loss, two pass deflections, and an interception on defense. Scored two touchdowns on the ground, passed for 200 yards with one incompletion, threw five touchdowns and made six extra points.

Philip Cook and Braxton Allen, Shamrock

Cook threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns while Allen hauled in nine catches for 160 yards and two scores to go with seven tackles.

Armando Lujan, Sunray

Threw for 351 yards and six touchdowns to five different receivers. Ran for another score.

