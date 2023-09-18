Top football performers from week four in the Texas Panhandle

Let's take a look at the top performers from around the Panhandle this week.

Pratt McLain and Briggs Satterfield, Gruver

McLain rushed for 177 yards and two scores while Satterfield scored five total touchdowns, rushing for 156 yards.

Brady Thompson, Tavian Vrede and Elyes Torres, Highland Park

Thompson passed for four touchdowns and Torres hauled in three of them. Vrede ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Reece Davis, Canyon

Had 10 tackles, two for a loss, one sack and an interception as the Eagle defense pitched a shutout.

Kingston Wright, Caprock

Had 11 tackles against Canyon.

Seth Mayberry and Rene Zamarripa, Plainview

Mayberry went 14-of-21 for 207 yards and two touchdowns while Zamarripa rushed for 149 yards and a score.

Eidan Loera, Dumas

Had 1.5 sacks against Plainview.

Joey Blackmon and Noah Juarez, Happy

Blackmon scored six touchdowns with 111 yards on two catches. Juarez had three passing scores.

Kalub Ramirez, Brylyn Lopez and Nick Torres, Hereford

Ramirez threw three touchdowns, Lopez ran for 112 yards and one score and Torres had four catches for 106 yards and a score.

Corey Stancell and Jonathan Armstrong, Farwell

Armstrong threw two touchdowns and ran for one more. Stancell ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns, caught another touchdown pass and had a pick-six on defense.

Cade Seaman and Damian Sanchez, Friona

Seaman ran for 133 yards and a touchdown. Sanchez had 16 tackles.

Nathan Martens and Josue Sigala, Muleshoe

Martens completed four passes in five attempts for three touchdowns. Sigala ran for 143 yards on four attempts and had 10 tackles with an interception on defense.

Tony Salazar, Dimmitt

Ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Jett Puga and Kyler Read, Dalhart

Puga had 15 tackles and Read ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Angel Lara, Bovina

Returned a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown.

Isaiah and Raymond Ruiz, Olton

Each ran for more than 100 yards against Bovina.

Broxton Robinson and Brayson Choate, Panhandle

Robinson ran for 157 yards and four touchdowns while Choate ran for four touchdowns and 137 yards.

Jackson Graves and Julius Atherton, Wheeler

Atherton ran for 171 yards and Graves had six tackles, two for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Jordi Hernandez, West Plains

Ran for 159 yards and a score.

Dylan Ray, Roberto Chavira and Braeden Massengale, Randall

Massengale had nine pancake blocks. Ray ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns while Chavira had 123 rushing yards.

Matthew Lopez, Tulia

Had three catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Armando Lujan, Luis Calderon and Arnold Mendoza, Sunray

Calderon had 10 tackles, four for a loss, one forced fumble and a sack. Mendoza ran for 121 yards on eight carries. Lujan threw for 337 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Haiden Thompson and Micah Hinshaw, Miami

Thompson ran for 318 yards and five touchdowns with 12 tackles, a pick-six and four extra points made. Hinshaw had two interceptions.

Dawson Jaco, Bushland

Ran for three touchdowns while throwing for 141 yards.

Aden Woodard and Blu Washington, Wildorado

Woodard ran 22 times for 104 Yards and two TDs while adding 10 tackles and one interception. Washington had 10 rushes for 60 Yards, one TD, 10 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Greyson Vega, Boys Ranch

Broke a Texas 2A state record with six interceptions in one game.

Brodie Weathers, White Deer

Returned a kick for a touchdown, recovered a fumble while adding four tackles and ran for 163 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Top high school football performers from around the area