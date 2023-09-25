Top football performers from week five in the Texas Panhandle

Here's a look at last week's top performers in football.

Reid Macon, Jordi Hernandez and Kyron Wooten, West Plains

Macon threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns. Hernandez ran for 209 yards and three TDs. Wooten had seven catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Jonathan Gutierrez, Jacob Saenz and Colton Mills, Dumas

Mills threw for 342 yards, Gutierrez hauled in nine catches for 114 yards and Saenz had four for 111.

Dawson Jaco, Tanner Adams and Kade Gavina, Bushland

Jaco was 22-of-29 for 342 yards and two scores. Adams caught five passes for 131 yards and a score. Gavina had nine catches for 114 yards and a score.

Cade and Carson Seman, Friona

Cade ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns against Farwell with a fumble recovery on defense. Carson threw three touchdowns with 129 yards on just five attempts.

Will Flaming, Pius Vokes and Oliver Parsons, Amarillo High

Flaming ran, caught and threw for a touchdown. Parsons caught three passes for 102 yards and threw a touchdown. Vokes ran for 136 yards and a score.

KJ Jennings and George Goldsten, Borger

Jennings went 18-of-22 for 191 yards and score while also running for 179 yards and three touchdowns. Goldsten caught 10 passes for 111 yards.

Josue Sigala, Daniel Sianez and Noah Cantu, Muleshoe

Sigala had two interceptions with six tackles on defense while running eight times for 109 yards and a score. Sianez ran 12 times for 107 yards and a score and Cantu had 14 tackles with two for a loss.

Colt Cruth, Canyon

Ran 11 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

Aaron Diaz, Pampa

Had 13 tackles, four for a loss and one sack.

Corey Stancell, Farwell

Ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns with 10 tackles on defense.

Brady Thompson and Elyes Torres, Highland Park

Thompson went 16-of-25 for 356 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 65 yards and a sixth score. Torres ran for 105 yards and had six catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Dareon Mathis and Kade Jenkins, Childress

Jenkins had 16 tackles while Mathis ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Juarez, Happy

Threw four touchdown passes.

Tryston Sanchez, Randall

Ran for 125 yards and a score while passing for two touchdowns.

Brylyn Lopez, Hereford

Ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Brayson Choate and Broxton Robinson, Panhandle

Choate had 14 tackles on defense and ran for 132 yards and two scores on just seven carries. Robinson passed for three touchdowns and had 10 tackles on defense.

Daniel Herrera, Bovina

Accounted for three touchdowns against Shamrock.

Kyler Read, Dalhart

Threw for 202 yards, ran for 161 and two scores.

Ethaniel Trevino and David Molina, Tulia

Trevino ran for 183 yards and one score while Molina ran for 100 yards and scored two TDs.

Tony Salazar, Dimmitt

Ran for 397 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Haiden Thompson and Micah Hinshaw, Miami

Thompson had eight tackles, two interceptions, one force fumble, threw two touchdowns, ran for two more and was 5-for-7 on PATs. Hinshaw had two interceptions and one scoop and score.

Armando Lujan, Damian Barragan and Erick Calsadillas, Sunray

Lujan Threw for 410 yards and eight touchdowns. Barragan had two interceptions with three catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Calsadillas had three sacks.

Philip Cook, Terry Menefield, Rodney Holmes and Braxton Allen, Shamrock

Cook threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns, Menefield had 12 catches for 169 yards and two scores with a sack on defense. Holmes had eight catches for 125 yards and two scores. Allen had eight catches for 58 yards and two scores, six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception.

Darien Lewis, Palo Duro

Scored five total touchdowns with an interception and four tackles on defense on his birthday.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Top high school football performers from week five in the area