Top football performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle

Let's take a look at some of the top performers in football from last week in the Texas Panhandle.

Camren Cavalier and Preston Neumeier, Canadian

Neumeier had three catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns against Randall. Cavalier was 10-of-13 passing for 252 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 170 yards and a score on five carries in a half of action.

Colt Cruth, Christian McGuire and Sam Johnson, Canyon

Cruth had a fumble recovery and a pick-six with 11 tackles while Johnson had 13 tackles with one loss. McGuire had eight catches for 123 yards and one score.

Jesus Enriquez and Julius Atherton, Wheeler

Enriquez had nine carries for 130 yards and two scores while Atherton had 14 for 171 yards and one score against Boys Ranch. Atherton added eight tackles on defense.

Wli Arredondo, Noah Zamora and Kalub Ramirez, Hereford

Zamora had 14 tackles against West Plains while Arredondo had 11 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. Ramirez went 17-of-30 for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Reid Macon, Jordi Hernandez and King Tallant, West Plains

Tallant had 11 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Hernandez had 21 carries for 139 yards and Macon was 22-of-24 for 248 yards and four touchdowns.

Kyler Read and Hunter Trusler, Dalhart

Read went 15-of-23 for 205 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 129 yards and two scores. Trusler ran for 68 yards and a touchdown while catching six passes for 106 yards and two scores.

Britten Joyce, Cooper Smith, Angel Sanchez, Bryce Lynn and Makai Boyce, Pampa

Joyce had 14 tackles and a forced fumble. Sanchez had 14 tackles, one forced fumble and two sacks. Smith had 17 tackles, one fumble recovery, a sack and three tackles for a loss. Boyce had 170 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Lynn caught seven passes for 105 yards.

Nate Martens, Ramzee Martinez and Daniel Sianez, Muleshoe

Martens passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third. Martinez had four catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Sianez had 17 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Cade Seaman, Friona

Ran for 100 yards a touchdown.

Pius Vokes, Amarillo High

Ran 22 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

KJ Jennings and Tyler Brooks, Borger

Brooks had 12 tackles while forcing and recovering a fumble for a touchdown. Jennings ran for 142 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Tryston Sanchez and Kaiden Miller, Randall

Miller had three catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Sanchez threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns while running for a third.

Arnoldo Hernandez, Colton Mills and Luis Escarga, Dumas

Hernandez had 12 tackles and a sack. Escarga ran for 131 yards. Mills threw three touchdown passes.

Tanner Adams and Dawson Jaco, Bushland

Adams hauled in seven catches for 170 yards and four touchdowns. Jaco was 19-of-24 passing for 310 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for an additional three.

Luke Wheeler and Haiden Thompson, Miami

Wheeler had eight tackles, two for a loss, one sack, a fumble recovery for a TD that he also forced, ran for two touchdowns on two carries and caught two passes, one for a score. Thompson had nine tackles, ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, went 5-of-6 passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Armando Lujan, Damian Barragan and Connor Petereit, Sunray

Lujan had four pass deflections and two interceptions on defense while passing for 394 yards and eight touchdowns and adding 80 yards and a score on the ground. Barragan had five catches for 109 yards and a score while Petereit had seven catches for 109 yards and two scores.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Top high school football performers in football from week six