Top football performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle

Let's see who the best of last week were in high school football.

Dawson Hall, Jordi Hernandez and Reid Macon, West Plains

Hall had 10 tackles, three for a loss, a sack and a hurry. Hernandez ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns while catching a fourth. Macon was 12-of-19 for 275 yards and five touchdowns.

Colton Mills, Eduardo Hernandez and Luis Escarcega, Dumas

Mills threw four touchdowns, Hernandez ran for three scores and Escarcega ran for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Jaxon Stoker, Happy

Ran for 106 yards and a score.

Sam Johnson, Christian McGuire and Ryan Rivera, Canyon

Boston Bell, Jacob Burris and the entire Eagle offensive line all deserve shoutouts as well. Johnson ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns. McGuire had eight tackles with two for a loss and had 117 yards and a score on six runs. Rivera had 141 yards and a score as well.

Cole Todd and Jaleel Baker, Kress

Todd ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns while adding five tackles. Baker ran for 167 yards and four touchdowns.

Josue Sigala and Noah Cantu, Muleshoe

Sigala ran for three touchdowns and 156 yards on 10 carries. Cantu had 16 tackles, two for a loss.

Ben Thompson, Elyes Torres and Ben Ho, Highland Park

Thompson threw for 429 yards and four touchdowns. Torres had 11 catches for 213 yards and three scores while running for a fourth. Ho had seven catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

David Molina, Tulia

Went 20-of-28 for 301 yards and three touchdowns while running for 100 yards.

Jonathan Armstrong and Corey Stancell, Farwell

Armstrong threw two touchdown passes and ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Stancell ran for 143 yards and two scores with an interception on defense.

Ryan Cox, Wildorado

Scored three touchdowns and had nine tackles on defense.

Broxton Robinson and Landon Durst, Panhandle

Robinson threw four touchdowns, ran for a fifth and led the team with 11 tackles. Durst had five catches for 227 yards and four touchdowns.

Isaac Salinas and Dareon Mathis, Childress

Salinas had 13 tackles, two for a loss and a sack. Mathis ran for 104 yards and a score.

Jack Lunsford and Tony Salazar, Dimmitt

Lunsford threw two touchdown passes and ran for 113 with two more scores. Salazar ran for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Coltyn Fulton, Tascosa

Threw a touchdown pass and ran for 112 yards and a score.

Daniel Herrera, Bovina

Ran for 105 yards and accounted for two touchdowns.

Philip Cook and Terry Menefield, Shamrock

Cook threw for 212 yards and three scores while rushing for 105 yards on 11 carries. Menefield had five catches for 101 yards and two scores.

Armando Lujan, Sunray

Lujan threw two touchdowns and ran for 192 yards and four scores.

Tanner Adams and Austin Rider, Bushland

Adams caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Rider had 10 tackles, one for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

JP Carbajal, Spearman

Ran 20 times for 102 yards and a score.

Camren Cavalier and Luke Flowers, Canadian

Cavalier went 17-of-20 for 249 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 13 yards and three scores on four carries. Flowers had five catches for 116 yards.

Briggs Satterfield and Michael McCoy, Gruver

Satterfield threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns. McCoy caught eight passes for 209 yards and a score.

Haiden Thompson, Miami

Had 19 tackles, four for a loss, three pass deflections, one fumble recovery with three passing touchdowns and 114 rushing yards.

