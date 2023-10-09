Top football performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle

Let's scope out who the best performers from last week were.

Blu Washington, Wildorado (seven total TDs)

Had 17 runs for 196 yards and four touchdowns. Had two catches for 45 yards for one score, three kickoff returns for 137 yards and two touchdowns and 10 tackles.

RJ Matthews, Randall

Had two interceptions against Dumas.

Luis Escarga, Dumas

Ran for 153 yards against Randall.

Joey Blackmon and Quay Hodges, Happy

Blackmon ran 11 times for 128 yards and four scores while catching three passes for 30 yards and a score with six tackles. Hodges had 11 tackles, two for a loss, had two catches for 36 yards and ran eight times for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Rylan Leathers, Amarillo High

Caught seven passes for 117 yards and a score.

Coltyn Fulton, Tascosa

Ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more.

Pratt McClain, Walker Maupin and Briggs Satterfield, Gruver

McClain ran 19 times for 116 yards and one score while compiling nine tackles with three sacks and a forced fumble on defense. Satterfield was 22-of-33 for four touchdown passes while running for 80 yards and a score. Maupin ran for 132 yards and caught two touchdowns.

Keaton Fellers, West Texas

Ran for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth.

Britton Joyce, Pampa

Had 22 tackles against Hereford.

Ben Ho and Elyes Torres, Highland Park

Ho caught six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Torres had 154 total yards and two touchdowns.

Kyler Read, Dalhart

Ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns while passing for two more.

Travon Lewis and Carson Taver, Wellington

Lewis ran for 136 yards and one score while Taver threw four touchdowns and ran for 80 yards and a score.

Kadrian Hernandez, Caprock

Had six catches for 103 yards.

Brylyn Lopez, Hereford

Ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

Carson and Cade Seaman, Friona

Carson ran for 159 yards and three scores while passing for two touchdowns. Cade ran for 132 yards and one score.

Jackson Graves, Wheeler

Had 12 tackles, four for a loss and forced a fumble.

Broxton Robinson and Landyn Durst, Panhandle

Robinson went 12-of-16 for 202 yards and four touchdowns while running for 251 yards and three scores. Durst caught six passes for 115 yards and two scores.

Daniel Sianez, Muleshoe

Ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

Kade Gavina, Tanner Adams and Dawson Jaco, Bushland

Adams had seven catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Gavina had four catches for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Jaco was 21-of-27 for 387 yards and six touchdowns while running for a seventh.

Jordi Hernandez, Crockett Henry and Joseph Estrada, West Plains

Hernandez ran for over 100 yards and three scores, Henry was a one-man wrecking crew on defense and Estrada nailed three field goals, including tying a career long 46-yarder.

Julian Cervantes and Cooper Schilling, Perryton

Cervantes caught nine passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns while running for another TD. Schilling was 15-of-21 for 216 yards passing with two TDs and a rushing score in his first ever varsity start.

Luke Wheeler and Haiden Thompson, Miami

Wheeler had 14 tackles and two offensive touchdowns. Thompson had 11 tackles, including three for a loss, 16 carries for 181 yards and four touchdowns and went 7-of-10 passing for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Bryce Braden, Stratford

Went 12-of-16 passing for 168 yards and three scores, ran 18 times for 113 yards and two scores, and compiled 20 tackles, including two sacks and a hurry on defense.

Armando Lujan, Sunray

Lujan threw three touchdowns, ran for 92 yards and two more scores and hauled in an interception on defense.

Darien Lewis, Amariyea James, and Keima'j Barnes, Palo Duro

Lewis ran for two scores and passed for two more. James ran for 165 yards and two scores. Barnes ran for 126 yards and two scores on 15 carries.

