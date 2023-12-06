Top Florida pass rusher opts to transfer, won’t enter 2024 NFL draft

One of the more intriguing pass rushers from the SEC has made the decision not to enter the 2024 NFL draft. Florida EDGE Princely Umanmielen revealed in a social media post that he will stay in the world of college football, but it won’t be with the Gators.

Umanmielen led the Gator with seven sacks in 12 games in 2023. He was the only Florida defender to top two sacks. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder also led the Gators with 11.5 TFLs. He had been projected as a Day 2 pick if he opted to declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Instead, he’ll be playing elsewhere in college in 2024.

“After a lot of thoughts, prayers, and conversations, I would like to state that I will be returning to college football, but I will be entering my name in the transfer portal,” Umanmielen wrote.

No indication of where the talented four-year player will transfer as of yet.

