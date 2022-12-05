The top five wide receivers in the transfer portal currently

Many players across the college football landscape officially submitted their name into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

Some players made their intentions to transfer known beforehand, such as Texas’ Hudson Card and NC State’s Devin Leary, the two highest rated quarterbacks in the transfer portal at this time.

While the Longhorns aren’t in need of a quarterback at this time, there’s several other position groups that Steve Sarkisian’s staff is likely to target this offseason. Wide receiver, linebacker, edge and safety to name a few.

Although many other names will soon enter the transfer portal, here’s a current look at the top five highest rated wide receivers in the portal, according to 247Sports. Texas is likely to take a look at a couple of these names, primarily Oregon’s Dont’e Thornton.

Dont'e Thornton - Oregon - No. 1 WR

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Horn Jr. - USF - No. 2 WR

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Theo Wease - Oklahoma - No. 3 WR

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Deandrae McCray - Austin Peay - No. 4 WR

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services

Andrew Armstrong - Texas A&M Commerce - No. 5 WR

Texas A&M Commerce WR transfer Andrew Armstrong has already picked up offers from Utah, Missouri, Louisville, and NC State since entering the portal earlier today. Had 62 catches for 1,020 yards and 13 TD's this past season 👀 pic.twitter.com/ezQxSG7ZqD — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) November 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire