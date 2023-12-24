Top five wide receivers signed to the Big Ten on early signing day
The initial hype of the early signing period has died down, but there was a ton of talent to explore and so much so we are breaking it down by position. We have already dived into the top five quarterbacks and running backs to sign with Big Ten teams and now we want to break down a position Ohio State always dominates in with wide receivers.
It is no secret that the Buckeyes once again locked in the best in the class at the position and the players we are going to talk about today all have an opportunity to play early and often. It should be no surprise that some of the East Coast newcomers snagged some of the top talent at this position as well.
The Big Ten snagged five of the top 20 wide receivers in this class and with the expansion taking place, this will likely be the case year in and year out. Now it is time to dive in and provide the top five wide receivers in the class to sign with Big Ten teams according to 247Sports.
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Player Bio
Five-Star
Height: 6-foot, 3-inches
Weight: 198 pounds
City: Opa Locka, FL
JEREMIAH SMITH IS OFFICIALLY A BUCKEYE 🌰👀.pic.twitter.com/ApGpaXVXMf
— The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) December 20, 2023
Mylan Graham, Ohio State
Mylan Graham Highlights #gobucks https://t.co/1RWUXXqjUo pic.twitter.com/eEMfHwUKOq
— 🆁🅾🅽 🅹🅰🅼🅴🆂 🌰 (@2_Tees) December 21, 2023
Player Bio
Five-Star
Height: 6-foot, 1-inches
Weight: 170 pounds
City: New Haven, IN
Jeremiah McClellan, Oregon
Big time flip from Jeremiah McClellan going from Ohio State to Oregon 👀 @jay_mac2481 #GoDucks
He makes plays like this 🔥@CraigHaubert @TomLuginbill @DemetricDWarren
— The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) December 20, 2023
Player Bio
Four-Star
Height: 6-foot, 0-inches
Weight: 190 pounds
City: Saint Louis, MO
Xavier Jordan, USC
Xavier Jordan takes a hit and picks up some yards pic.twitter.com/vThvXJgiJ2
— Max Torres (@mtorressports) November 18, 2023
Player Bio
Four-Star
Height: 6-foot, 1-inches
Weight: 165 pounds
City: Chatsworth, CA
Nick Marsh, Michigan State
Nick Marsh gets ready for his signing day ceremony#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/UBGKyHXtGX
— Kenny Jordan (@Kenny_Jordan5) December 20, 2023
Player Bio
Four-Star
Height: 6-foot, 3-inches
Weight: 200 pounds
City: River Rouge, MI