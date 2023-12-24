Top five wide receivers signed to the Big Ten on early signing day

The initial hype of the early signing period has died down, but there was a ton of talent to explore and so much so we are breaking it down by position. We have already dived into the top five quarterbacks and running backs to sign with Big Ten teams and now we want to break down a position Ohio State always dominates in with wide receivers.

It is no secret that the Buckeyes once again locked in the best in the class at the position and the players we are going to talk about today all have an opportunity to play early and often. It should be no surprise that some of the East Coast newcomers snagged some of the top talent at this position as well.

The Big Ten snagged five of the top 20 wide receivers in this class and with the expansion taking place, this will likely be the case year in and year out. Now it is time to dive in and provide the top five wide receivers in the class to sign with Big Ten teams according to 247Sports.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

USA TODAY

Player Bio

Five-Star

Height: 6-foot, 3-inches

Weight: 198 pounds

City: Opa Locka, FL

JEREMIAH SMITH IS OFFICIALLY A BUCKEYE 🌰👀.pic.twitter.com/ApGpaXVXMf — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) December 20, 2023

Mylan Graham, Ohio State

Player Bio

Five-Star

Height: 6-foot, 1-inches

Weight: 170 pounds

City: New Haven, IN

Jeremiah McClellan, Oregon

Big time flip from Jeremiah McClellan going from Ohio State to Oregon 👀 @jay_mac2481 #GoDucks He makes plays like this 🔥@CraigHaubert @TomLuginbill @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/hYwWs7ZQsk — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) December 20, 2023

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 0-inches

Weight: 190 pounds

City: Saint Louis, MO

Xavier Jordan, USC

Xavier Jordan takes a hit and picks up some yards pic.twitter.com/vThvXJgiJ2 — Max Torres (@mtorressports) November 18, 2023

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 1-inches

Weight: 165 pounds

City: Chatsworth, CA

Nick Marsh, Michigan State

Nick Marsh gets ready for his signing day ceremony#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/UBGKyHXtGX — Kenny Jordan (@Kenny_Jordan5) December 20, 2023

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 3-inches

Weight: 200 pounds

City: River Rouge, MI

