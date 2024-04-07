The top five underrated Boston Celtics plays of the last week

The Boston Celtics had their 60th win of the season this week, showcasing some seriously underrated plays in the process, as they locked up the best record in the NBA for the 2023-24 regular season in the process.

In the penultimate week of the league’s current regular season schedule, the hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, took a closer look at some recent examples of how the Celtics get whatever they want out of horns action. They also discussed the “controlled tip” epidemic, and much more.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see some of the best Boston Celtics plays of the last week.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire