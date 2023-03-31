Top five true freshman interior offensive linemen in the Big Ten for 2023

It is always fun to look at recruiting rankings. The recruiting landscape receives more coverage every year and is a very important aspect of building a program. Still, it is important to remember these players and prospects are not defined by these rankings.

I was diving into the most recent class and trying to figure out which future Buckeye is going to shine brightest and fastest but noticed that the Big Ten as a whole was pretty interesting recruiting-wise this cycle. We already dove into the quarterback position, running back position, wide receiver position, tight end position, offensive tackles, and now we dive into the interior offensive linemen.

Alex Birchmeier, Penn State

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 5-inches

Weight: 285-pounds

High School: Broad Run (Ashburn, VA)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 3 IOL )

Luke Montgomery, Ohio State

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 4-inches

Weight: 295-pounds

High School: Findlay (Findlay, OH)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 5 IOL )

Jordan Knox, Northwestern

Violence in the trenches, personified. Simple as that for the NWO. Welcome to the family, Jordan Knox (@JordanKnox75)!#GoCats | #NSD23 pic.twitter.com/NNN1migjSQ — Pat Fitzgerald (@coachfitz51) December 21, 2022

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 3-inches

Weight: 310-pounds

High School: Northwestern (Rock Hill, SC)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 9 IOL )

Anthony Donkoh, Penn State

Penn State commit versus target here in OL Anthony Donkoh taking on DL Mason Robinson. pic.twitter.com/RhV8WJAoEL — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) March 27, 2022

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 5-inches

Weight: 310-pounds

High School: Lightridge (Aldie, VA)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 16 IOL )

Joshua Padilla, Ohio State

Joshua Padilla

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 4-inches

Weight: 280-pounds

High School: Wayne (Dayton, OH)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 24 IOL )

