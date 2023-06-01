Top five true freshman edge rushers in the Big Ten for 2023

It is always fun to look at recruiting rankings. The recruiting landscape receives more coverage every year because recruiting is a very important aspect of building a program. Still, it is important to remember these players and prospects are not defined by these rankings.

I was diving into the most recent class and trying to figure out which future Buckeye is going to shine brightest and fastest but noticed the Big Ten as a whole was pretty interesting recruiting-wise this cycle. We already dived into the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles and interior offensive linemen. Now, we dive into the top edge rushers.

Bai Jobe, Michigan State

Signing Day Bai Jobe

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 225 pounds

High School: Community Christian School (Norman, Oklahoma)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 7 Edge)

Michigan State 4-star EDGE Bai Jobe against Miami 5-star OT Samson Okunlola @AABonNBC💪 Live Updates from the All-American Bowl Practice Day 2: https://t.co/24MZKA6nIG pic.twitter.com/SF1590LPAN — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 4, 2023

Joshua Mickens, Ohio State

Lawrence Central Bears

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 225 pounds

High School: Lawrence Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 19 Edge )

Princewill Umanmielen, Nebraska

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 225 pounds

High School: Manor (Manor, Texas)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 23 Edge )

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 225 pounds

High School: Brashear (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 28 Edge)

Freshman Ta’Mere Robinson with Manny Diaz and James Franklin. Robinson is listed at 6-3, 237 pic.twitter.com/veQN5MJGIR — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) March 21, 2023

Jameial Lyons, Penn State

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 255 pounds

High School: Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 32 Edge)

4⭐️EDGE Jameial Lyons has signed with Penn State. He has great speed off the edge and plays with a lot of force. @Mill12k said his main goal is to win a national championship in Happy Valley pic.twitter.com/tboY8hGgxa — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) December 21, 2022

