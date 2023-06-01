Top five true freshman edge rushers in the Big Ten for 2023

Josh Keatley
·2 min read

It is always fun to look at recruiting rankings. The recruiting landscape receives more coverage every year because recruiting is a very important aspect of building a program. Still, it is important to remember these players and prospects are not defined by these rankings.

I was diving into the most recent class and trying to figure out which future Buckeye is going to shine brightest and fastest but noticed the Big Ten as a whole was pretty interesting recruiting-wise this cycle. We already dived into the quarterbacksrunning backswide receiverstight ends, offensive tackles and interior offensive linemen. Now, we dive into the top edge rushers.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Bai Jobe, Michigan State

Signing Day Bai Jobe
Signing Day Bai Jobe

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 225 pounds

High School: Community Christian School (Norman, Oklahoma)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star  (No. 7 Edge)

Joshua Mickens, Ohio State

Lawrence Central Bears
Lawrence Central Bears

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Advertisement

Weight: 225 pounds

High School: Lawrence Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star  (No. 19 Edge )

Princewill Umanmielen, Nebraska

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 225 pounds

High School: Manor (Manor, Texas)

Advertisement

247Sports Rating: 4-Star  (No. 23 Edge )

Ta'Mere Robinson, Penn State

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 225 pounds

High School: Brashear (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star  (No. 28 Edge)

Jameial Lyons, Penn State

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Advertisement

Weight: 255 pounds

High School: Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star  (No. 32 Edge)

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire

Recommended Stories