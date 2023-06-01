Top five true freshman edge rushers in the Big Ten for 2023
It is always fun to look at recruiting rankings. The recruiting landscape receives more coverage every year because recruiting is a very important aspect of building a program. Still, it is important to remember these players and prospects are not defined by these rankings.
I was diving into the most recent class and trying to figure out which future Buckeye is going to shine brightest and fastest but noticed the Big Ten as a whole was pretty interesting recruiting-wise this cycle. We already dived into the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles and interior offensive linemen. Now, we dive into the top edge rushers.
Bai Jobe, Michigan State
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 225 pounds
High School: Community Christian School (Norman, Oklahoma)
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 7 Edge)
Joshua Mickens, Ohio State
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 225 pounds
High School: Lawrence Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 19 Edge )
Princewill Umanmielen, Nebraska
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 225 pounds
High School: Manor (Manor, Texas)
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 23 Edge )
Ta'Mere Robinson, Penn State
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 225 pounds
High School: Brashear (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 28 Edge)
Jameial Lyons, Penn State
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 255 pounds
High School: Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 32 Edge)
