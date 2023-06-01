Top five true freshman defensive tackles in the Big Ten for 2023

It is always fun to look at recruiting rankings. The recruiting landscape receives more coverage every year and is a very important aspect of building a program. Still, it is important to remember these players and prospects are not defined by these rankings.

I was diving into the most recent class and trying to figure out which future Buckeye is going to shine brightest and fastest but noticed that the Big Ten as a whole was pretty interesting recruiting-wise this cycle. We already dove into the quarterback positionrunning back positionwide receiver positiontight end positionoffensive tacklesinterior offensive linemen, edge rushers, and now we are diving into the top defensive tackles.

Jason Moore, Ohio State

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 6-inches

Weight: 280-pounds

High School: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star  (No. 10 DL)

Enow Etta, Michigan

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 4-inches

Weight: 260-pounds

High School: Covenant Christian Academy (Colleyville, TX)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star  (No. 15 DL)

Andrew Depaepe, Michigan State

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 5-inches

Weight: 245-pounds

High School: Pleasant Valley (Bettendorf, IA)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star  (No. 17 DL)

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 3-inches

Weight: 310-pounds

High School: North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star  (No. 18 DL)

Will Smith, Ohio State

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 3-inches

Weight: 260-pounds

High School: Dublin Coffman (Dublin, OH)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star  (No. 20 DL)

