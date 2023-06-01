Top five true freshman defensive tackles in the Big Ten for 2023
It is always fun to look at recruiting rankings. The recruiting landscape receives more coverage every year and is a very important aspect of building a program. Still, it is important to remember these players and prospects are not defined by these rankings.
I was diving into the most recent class and trying to figure out which future Buckeye is going to shine brightest and fastest but noticed that the Big Ten as a whole was pretty interesting recruiting-wise this cycle. We already dove into the quarterback position, running back position, wide receiver position, tight end position, offensive tackles, interior offensive linemen, edge rushers, and now we are diving into the top defensive tackles.
Jason Moore, Ohio State
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 6-inches
Weight: 280-pounds
High School: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 10 DL)
UPDATE : Ohio State Signee Jason Moore Has won Gatorade Player of The Year in Maryland
Moore is a very Physical DL and is going to be a fun player to watch down the line
Congrats @jayymoneyy32_ pic.twitter.com/INBYL3IaiH
Congrats @jayymoneyy32_
Enow Etta, Michigan
Michigan lands 4🌟 DL Enow Etta pic.twitter.com/ATzAVKKmph
Michigan lands 4🌟 DL Enow Etta
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 4-inches
Weight: 260-pounds
High School: Covenant Christian Academy (Colleyville, TX)
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 15 DL)
4 ⭐️ Edge Enow Etta has Committed to MICHIGAN @EnowEtta1 pic.twitter.com/Nuvr3FHVSs
4 ⭐️ Edge Enow Etta has Committed to MICHIGAN @EnowEtta1
Andrew Depaepe, Michigan State
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 5-inches
Weight: 245-pounds
High School: Pleasant Valley (Bettendorf, IA)
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 17 DL)
Pleasant Valley’s star ‘23 DE Andrew DePaepe earns offer #9 from Indiana 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/glcIqZNaN8 pic.twitter.com/y4bYr3BFYr
Pleasant Valley's star '23 DE Andrew DePaepe earns offer #9 from Indiana 🔴⚪️
Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
And if you're looking for a secret weapon on offense, there's always Kayden McDonald. pic.twitter.com/fqLsOairT1
— Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) May 5, 2023
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 3-inches
Weight: 310-pounds
High School: North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA)
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 18 DL)
BOOM!! Ohio State Lands DL Kayden McDonald🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xmvtXjZ5a0
BOOM!! Ohio State Lands DL Kayden McDonald🔥🔥🔥
Will Smith, Ohio State
Will Smith Jr. thanks God, his family, coaches, teammates and many others for helping him reach this point in his football career.
He’s excited to get started with Ohio State and begin his tenure as a Buckeye. pic.twitter.com/yI8JvNjsPf
— Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) December 21, 2022
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 3-inches
Weight: 260-pounds
High School: Dublin Coffman (Dublin, OH)
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (No. 20 DL)
2023 Ohio State defensive line commit Will Smith Jr. vs. 2024 Avon (Ohio) OL Luke Hamilton pic.twitter.com/rRxDUL5KY9
— Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) June 14, 2022