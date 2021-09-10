The top five toughest games on the 2021 LSU Tigers football schedule

After the opening loss to UCLA on the road, the LSU Tigers get back on the field at Tiger Stadium for the first time in 2021. It will be different this time around as a lot more fans will be in the stands.

The Tigers are fully expected to win the next two games against an FCS team (McNeese State) and a Group of Five team (Central Michigan). The schedule gets increasingly more difficult in week four and beyond. On Sept. 25 the team will head to Starkville, Mississippi, for the opening SEC game on the schedule.

Once the Tigers get beyond these first four games, the slate of games are going to test this team mentally and physically. They will likely not be favored to win any of the following five games before they get Arkansas on Nov. 13.

Based on the Football Power Index, we look at the five toughest games on the schedule that begins on Oct. 2.

Auburn Tigers (Oct. 2)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Win Probability: 45.2%

The battle of the Tigers takes place on Oct. 2 in Baton Rouge. LSU looking for a bit of retribution as Auburn handed them their worst loss in the series history 48-11 last season. If Auburn can survive a trip to Penn State next Saturday, they will likely be ranked in the top 20 when they travel to Death Valley.

Florida Gators (Oct. 16)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Win Probability: 41.7%

Last year it was a wild finish involving a thrown shoe that extended the final drive for LSU allowing Cade York to boom a 57-yard field goal through the uprights. The Gators counted with a field goal attempt of their own that missed as time expired. Florida hopes this trip to Tiger Stadium ends differently.

Texas A&M (Nov. 27)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Win Probability: 38.4%

Story continues

The season finale against the Texas A&M Aggies comes in as the No. 3 toughest game remaining on the schedule. Last season it was an offensive struggle after they combined for just 27 points in the Aggies 20-7 win. TAMU is rolling with a young quarterback in Haynes King, can he quiet the noise and get A&M a second-consecutive victory? LSU hasn't lost to A&M at home since 1994.

Ole Miss Rebels (Oct. 23)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Win Probability: 33.3%

Last year's game was an offensive explosion between these two teams as LSU outlasted the Rebels, 53-48. It was a coming out party for Max Johnson and Kayshon Boutte. Ole Miss is looking for their first win over LSU since 2015, which took place in Oxford. The team looks much improved, can the Tigers counterpunch the high-flying Ole Miss offense this time around?

Alabama Crimson Tide (Nov. 6)

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Win Probability: 5.7%

The one game that no one believes LSU can win. After running through the schedule last season on the way to a national championship, the team looks loaded once again. A new quarterback in Bryce Young was humming along early against Miami. LSU will have to bring their best to matchup with the No. 1 team in the nation. The positive being that the Tigers have a bye week ahead of this game to prepare.

