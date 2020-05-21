Top five teams Warriors fans would hate to see win 2020 NBA Finals

As we wait to see if the NBA season will resume play, it has been clear for quite some time that the Warriors would not be making a sixth straight run to the NBA Finals.

Once Steph Curry went down with a broken hand, a true rest and recalibrate year began, as the Dubs look to quickly retool and get back to title contention next season.

But if there are indeed NBA playoffs this season, Warriors fans will have no shortage of teams, stars and storylines to root against as the teams vie for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

LeBron James is geared up to make a run at his fourth NBA title. Giannis Antetokounmpo hopes to start a celebration in Milwaukee and once the Houston Rockets are done crunching the numbers and running their formulas, they too will be looking to make a Finals run.

So, who would Warriors fans hate to see win the NBA title the most? We ranked the competitors.

