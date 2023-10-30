Top five six-man football teams in the Texas Panhandle after week 10

One week left in the regular season, let's look at the top five teams in the Panhandle in six-man football.

1. Miami

The Warriors took down a very talented McLean team and should be in a position to finish the regular season undefeated.

2. Happy

The Cowboys put Wildorado away with ease and look like the same team that made the semifinals last year.

3. Silverton

The Owls had the week off, but they're district champs and one of the best teams in the area.

4. Follett

An outstanding win over White Deer should put Follett into the playoffs.

5. Springlake-Earth

Big-time win this week by the Wolverines and they're in good shape with two weeks to go until the playoffs.

More: UIL Realignment: Take a look at what enrollment numbers are being reported around the area

More: Bushland wins fourth district football championship in five years with win over Dalhart

More: Top five six-man football teams in the Texas Panhandle after week nine

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Top five six-man high school football teams in the area after week 10