Top five running backs signed to the Big Ten on early signing day

The early signing period is in the books and the newly expanded Big Ten added a ton of talent. It would take too long to evaluate every prospect in one piece, but we have already dove into the top incoming gunslingers entering the conference and now we wanted to provide the top five running back recruits who have signed with Big Ten teams during the early signing period according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

It should make Ohio State fans happy that despite the drama surrounding the flip of one highly-ranked running back, the Buckeyes were able to pull in one of the best running backs in the state of Texas and in the whole country, which will be the highest ranked recruit on this list.

The Big Ten was able to snag five of the top 25 running back prospects in the country, which is a big number but much lower than what we saw on the quarterback list. Regardless, let’s dive into the haul we saw.

James Peoples, Ohio State

James Peoples appreciation post

pic.twitter.com/lPFttoHAVE — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) December 19, 2023

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 5-foot, 10-inches

Weight: 192 pounds

City: San Antonio, TX

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Dilin Jones, Wisconsin

USA TODAY SMG

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 5-foot, 11-inches

Weight: 180 pounds

City: Olney, MD

"I think they're gonna be a heck of a combination, those two guys." Luke Fickell is excited about @BadgerFootball's 4-star RB duo of Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones.@darrion_a 🤝 @DilinJones pic.twitter.com/8hfTGSlUI1 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 20, 2023

Jordan Marshall, Michigan

USA TODAY

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 5-foot, 10-inches

Weight: 193 pounds

City: Cincinnati, OH

Congrats to Archbishop Moeller's Jordan Marshall on being named the 2023 MaxPreps Ohio Player of the Year.@J_MARSH2024 | @MoellerFootball ✍️: https://t.co/CxPBqRb5cl pic.twitter.com/QBoOFdPndY — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) December 19, 2023

DeJuan Williams, Maryland

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 5-foot, 10-inches

Weight: 195 pounds

City: Baltimore, MD

Corey Smith, Penn State

USA TODAY SMG

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 5-foot, 11-inches

Weight: 170 pounds

City: Waukesha, WI

Four-star running back Corey Smith is the next player to sign with Penn State. Smith is the No. 3 player from Wisconsin and is one of three commits in the 2024 class from Wisconsin. He will look to form a dynamic duo in the backfield with fellow signee Quinton Martin. pic.twitter.com/kd0pQbVKW0 — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) December 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire