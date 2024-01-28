Top five revenue earning athletic departments in the Big Ten

Business Insider ranks the 23 universities that make at least $125 million annually from its sports teams and Ohio State’s rank may shock you. Business Insider does a great job of ranking teams from the entire country, but I know we primarily focus on the Big Ten here and I wanted to break down the top five from our favorite conference.

A fun fact that everyone saw coming is that the Big Ten and SEC dominate this list with seven Big Ten programs making an appearance and 12 teams from the SEC also on this list. It is interesting to also note that there are 1,062 college programs in the NCAA and only 396 made at least $10 million in 2022 from its athletic department. There is a clear divide between the haves and have nots, with another shocking number of only 56 programs making making at least $100 million in revenue.

One last fact before we dive into the top five Big Ten is that Ohio State not only tops the Big Ten list but the list in its entirety.

Ohio State University

USA TODAY SMG

Ohio State

National Rank: First

Average Annual Athletics Revenue: $204 million

Football Revenue: $90 million

Men’s Basketball Revenue: $20 million

Women’s Basketball Revenue: $2 million

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

University of Michigan

USA TODAY SMG

National Rank: Fifth

Average Annual Athletics Revenue: $170 million

Football Revenue: $110 million

Men’s Basketball Revenue: $17 million

Women’s Basketball Revenue: $426,000 million

Penn State University

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 11th

Average Annual Athletics Revenue: $148 million

Football Revenue: $64 million

Men’s Basketball Revenue: $10 million

Women’s Basketball Revenue: $1 million

University of Wisconsin

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 21st

Average Annual Athletics Revenue: $130 million

Football Revenue: $75 million

Men’s Basketball Revenue: $15 million

Women’s Basketball Revenue: $680,000

University of Iowa

USA TODAY SMG

National Rank: 22nd

Average Annual Athletics Revenue: $129 million

Football Revenue: $70 million

Men’s Basketball Revenue: $11 million

Women’s Basketball Revenue: $2 million

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire