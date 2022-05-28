Top five returning touchdown scorers in the Big Ten

The NFL draft is in the books and the annual spring games have come to an end across the Big Ten and it is time to start diving into who to watch and what to expect during the 2022 season. We already dove into the top five returning rushers, passers, receivers, overall scorers and kick return leaders in the Big Ten, but in addition to the top five scorers, I thought it would be even more interesting to see who the top five returning touchdown scorers are.

The top overall scorers are usually kickers, but obviously, the top touchdown scorers provides a better idea of who are the top guns on offense to watch next season.

Let’s get into it.

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

The TreVeyon Henderson hype train is moving full steam ahead and for good reason as Henderson finished last season second in the Big Ten with 19 touchdowns.

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed is defended by defensive back Marqui Lowery during the spring practice on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jayden Reed has been on a number of these lists and with Kenneth Walker gone, Reed may rise even higher due to being the number one option on that offense. Reed was seventh in the Big Ten with 13 touchdowns last season.

Jayden Reed climbed the ladder AND rocked the baby 👶 pic.twitter.com/s2vETumzPL — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 31, 2021

Blake Corum, Michigan

Story continues

Blake Corum runs the ball during the Michigan spring game on April 2, 2022, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Blake Corum finished last season ninth in the Big Ten with 12 touchdowns and with Hassan Haskins gone, Corum should be in line to receive even more touches.

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs through drills during the University of Wisconsin spring football practice at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Braelon Allen exploded on the scene last season and finished tenth in the Big Ten in touchdowns with 12 touchdowns. Wisconsin has a new stud in the backfield and I am excited about what Allen can do in 2022.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) heads past Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) after a catch during the second quarter of their NCAA college football at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mi on November 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

It shouldn’t be shocking to see two Buckeyes on this list, but it does show how powerful this Ohio State offense is. Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished last season ranked 11th in the Big Ten with 9 touchdowns.

Kyle McCord to Jaxon Smith-Njigba pic.twitter.com/GgJW4nK2If — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) April 2, 2022

1

1

1

1