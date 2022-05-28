Top five returning all-purpose yard leaders in the Big Ten

The NFL draft is in the books and the annual spring games have come to an end across the Big Ten and it is time to start diving into who to watch and what to expect during the 2022 season. We already dove into the top five returning rushers, passers, receivers, overall scorers and kick return leaders returning in the Big Ten. I wanted to provide the top five returning all-purposes leaders in the Big Ten. All-purpose yardage is a great indicator of who is the most consistent playmaker on each roster.

Many of the names on this list are going to be familiar, but a few may surprise you.

Let’s get into it.

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed is defended by defensive back Marqui Lowery during the spring practice on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jayden Reed has been on nearly every list that we’ve done, but he finally takes the top spot on this one as he finished last season second in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards with 1,672.

Jayden Reed climbed the ladder AND rocked the baby 👶 pic.twitter.com/s2vETumzPL — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 31, 2021

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) heads past Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) after a catch during the second quarter of their NCAA college football at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mi on November 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

This is a name every Buckeye fan was expecting, Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished last season third in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards with 1,654 yards.

Tied ballgame.

4th Quarter.

4 minutes left. CJ Stroud drops a dime to Jaxon Smith-Njigba pic.twitter.com/6gYhedBc4F — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) March 22, 2022

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Onto the second Buckeye on this list, TreVeyon Henderson finished last season fourth in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards with 1,586 yards and most expect that number to rise in 2022.

Blake Corum, Michigan

Blake Corum runs the ball during the Michigan spring game on April 2, 2022, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Blake Corum finished last season seventh in the Big Ten with 1,397 all-purpose yards and PFF’s top returning back is looking for an even larger role for Michigan in 2022.

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) bumps Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the University of Wisconsin spring football practice at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Braelon Allen is a monster and finished last season ranked ninth in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards with 1,307. Allen runs with a ton of power and is extremely entertaining.

