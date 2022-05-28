The NFL draft is in the books and the annual spring games have come to an end across the Big Ten and it is time to start diving into who to watch and what to expect during the 2022 season. We already dove into the top five returning rushers, passers, receivers, overall scorers and kick return leaders returning in the Big Ten.

Next, I wanted to provide the top five returning offensive yardage leaders in the Big Ten. This is going to be a quarterback exclusive list, unfortunately, but these names are still interesting to watch.

Many of the names on this list are going to be familiar, but a few may surprise you.

Let’s get into it.

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

C.J. Stroud is a name every Buckeye fan knows and the Heisman Trophy finalist finished last season first in the Big Ten in offensive with 4,415 total yards.

C.J. Stroud 3,036 Yards

30 TDs

5 INTs

46.3 PPG (#1 in the nation)

pic.twitter.com/oLGnXKNUpe — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) November 14, 2021

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is tackled by Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Jalen Stroman (26) during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Taulia Tagovailoa finished last season second in the Big Ten with 3,955 total yards and he is a darkhorse favorite to make some more noise in 2022. The Terrapins appear to have a loaded offense.

#Terps QB Taulia Tagovailoa featured in the newest Muscle Milk commercial alongside his brother, current Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa https://t.co/re9W0nuqhw pic.twitter.com/84WlxxFR5h — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) May 22, 2022

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) during practice, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

The quarterback situation at Purdue has been odd the last few years, but Aidan O’Connell seems to be the answer as he finished the Big Ten third in the Big Ten with 3,591 total yards.

Aidan O'Connell to Jackson Anthrop for the BOILERMAKERS TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/5eX2D4Nout — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) November 13, 2021

Payton Thorne, Michigan State

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne runs the offense during the spring practice on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium.

Msu

Payton Thorne finished last season fourth in total yards with 3,414 and that is especially impressive considering the Michigan State offense relied so heavily on Kenneth Walker.

Payton Thorne this season: ✅ 7.3% big-time throw % (1st)

✅ 20 big-time throws (2nd in Big Ten)pic.twitter.com/GfabXQ1aOu — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 17, 2021

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford takes off on the ground during the 2022 Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Sean Clifford finished last season sixth in the Big Ten in total yards with 3,270 and he is hoping to elevate the Penn State offense even further this season.

Sean Clifford meet Bumper Pool pic.twitter.com/vaEEN09SFw — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 1, 2022

