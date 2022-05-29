The NFL draft is in the books and the annual spring games have come to an end across the Big Ten and it is time to start diving into who to watch and what to expect during the 2022 season. We already dove into the top five returning rushers, passers, receivers, overall scorers and kick return leaders returning in the Big Ten.

Next, I wanted to provide the top five returning field goal kickers in the Big Ten. This may not be the sexiest list, but kickers are extremely important and below are the kickers who finished with the highest completion percentage.

Off we go.

Jake Moody, Michigan

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Michigan Wolverines place kicker Jake Moody (13) scores on a field goal against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter during the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being omitted from the official Big Ten website, Jake Moody did in fact finish the season successfully converting 97.5% field goal attempts, which makes him first in the conference.

Noah Ruggles, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks off a drive during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 6, 2021.

Noah Ruggles finished the season with the highest success rate for field kickers in the Big Ten with 95.2% and after missing the spring, Ruggles is back to dominate in 2022.

Mitchell Fineran, Purdue

Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran (24) runs up to kick the field goal to seal the win in OT during the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl between Tennessee and Purdue at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Micthell Fineran finished third in the Big Ten with a field goal success percentage of 82.8%. Fineran transferred from Samford and found some immediate success at Purdue.

Charles Campbell, Indiana

Indiana kicker Charles Campbell (93) kicks during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Cfb Purdue Vs Indiana

Charles Campbell finished seventh in the Big Ten nailing 72.2% of his field goal attempts last season. Campbell was a tad underwhelming last season, but he has a big boot and will be ready this season.

Matthew Trickett, Minnesota

Oct 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers place kicker Matthew Trickett (95) kicks a field goal in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Trickett finished last season ninth in the Big Ten completing 68% of his field-goal attempts and big things are expected from him in 2022 as he kicked the game-winner in the spring game.

