Top-five returning Big 12 wide receivers in 2022

The Big 12 sees the departure of the conference’s leading wide receiver during the 2021 season in Oklahoma State’s Tay Martin. Gone are Martin’s 80 receptions, 1,046 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns for the Cowboys.

Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton was the Big 12’s No. 4 receiving yardage leader. Thornton is off to the 2022 NFL Draft as well, taking his 62 receptions, 948 receiving yards and 10 touchdown grabs with him. Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar ranked No. 5 among Big 12 pass-catchers with 62 receptions, 756 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. He’ll be in the 2022 NFL Draft, too.

Texas Tech’s Erik Ezukanma is another 2022 NFL Draft defection. He had 48 receptions and 705 receiving yards to rank tied sixth in that category. West Virginia’s Winston Wright Jr. transferred to Florida State after recording 63 grabs for 688 receiving yards. Lastly, the Big 12’s ninth-leading receiver in Kansas’ Kwamie Lassiter II is finished with the Jayhawks.

So, where does that leave the Big 12 conference? Who are the top-five pass-catchers returning for 2022?

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State Cyclones

Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) reacts after a reception against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State got a big lift for the 2022 season when wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson announced he was returning. On paper entering 2022, Hutchinson is the Big 12’s best. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound wide receiver hauled in 83 receptions for 987 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His 987 receiving yards trailed only Tay Martin’s 1,046.

His 83 receptions were an Iowa State single-season record and helped earn Hutchinson first team All-Big 12 honors for a second consecutive season from the league’s coaches. Hutchinson was the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2020.

Xavier Worthy, Texas Longhorns

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) breaks the tackle of Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Jaden Davis (4) on a touchdown during the first quarter at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy authored one of the best Big 12 campaigns for a freshman in league history. Worthy finished with 62 receptions for 981 receiving yards and caught 12 touchdowns.

In the annual Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma, Worthy finished with nine receptions for 261 receiving yards and a pair of touchdown grabs versus the Sooners. That was the most receiving yards for a Longhorn against Oklahoma in the rivalry’s history.

As a result, Worthy was a 2021 first team All-Big 12 selection by the league’s coaches and the Associated Press. Worthy was also the 2021 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and was selected as the AP Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma Sooners

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) makes a touchdown catch in front of Texas Longhorns defensive back Darion Dunn (4) during the fourth quarter at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of memorable Red River Rivalry performances, Marvin Mims delivered one of his own against Texas. It wasn’t quite as explosive on the final stat line as Worthy’s marks, but OU needed every last drop of Mims’ five receptions and 136 receiving yards.

Mims had a pair of touchdown grabs against the Longhorns, including his acrobatic 52-yard touchdown reception that helped spearhead the Sooners’ 55-48 comeback victory. Mims has led Oklahoma in receiving each of the past two seasons with his 610 and 705 receiving yards in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, respectively.

The Frisco, Texas, native has 14 touchdown grabs in his career thus far and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention choice by the league’s head coaches in 2021. Mims ranked tied-sixth in receiving yards among Big 12 pass-catchers in 2021.

Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Sep 11, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) looks to get around Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Kenney Solomon (5) during the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys won 28-23. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State’s Brennan Presley ranked tenth in the Big 12 in receiving yards during the 2021 season with 50 receptions for 619 receiving yards. Presley caught five touchdowns last season. With Tay Martin out of the picture, it’s officially Presley’s show in Stillwater.

Quentin Johnston, TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs with the ball past Baylor Bears cornerback Kalon Barnes (12) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

TCU’s Quentin Johnston had 33 receptions for 612 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Against Oklahoma, Johnston had a monster day. He finished with seven receptions, 185 receiving yards and three touchdown grabs versus the Sooners.

The Temple, Texas, product earned 2021 first team All-Big 12 status and figures to be one of the conference’s premiere weapons in 2022.

