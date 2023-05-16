Top-five rated Ohio State inside linebacker recruits since 2000

We have been diving into some of the more highly touted recruits in Ohio State history. We recently discussed the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, guards, center, defensive ends, and defensive tackles. Still, we wanted to look into the history of recruiting inside linebackers.

There are some exciting names on this top-five recruiting list and even though 247Sports only goes back to 2000, there are some memorable names. It is always fun to reflect on how some of these guys performed and whether or not they lived up to expectations.

This list only confirms the insanity of talent Ohio State has had at the inside linebacker position and some of the exciting guys that just missed the cut are current stud, Cody Simon, the former injury-riddled, Trey Johnson, and Mark Johnson, who transferred after struggling to see the field.

Marcus Freeman, Class of 2004

247Sports Composite Rating .9741

Marcus Freeman was a High School All-American and lived up to the hype, starting 37 games during his Ohio State career and earning All-Big Ten honors twice before being drafted in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Teradja Mitchell, Class of 2018

247Sports Composite Rating .9771

Teradja Mitchell is another former four-star recruit but in his five seasons at Ohio State, he only started eight games in 2021 and decided to transfer to Florida for the 2023 season.

Raekwon McMillan, Class of 2014

247Sports Composite Rating .9896

Raekwon McMillan is the first five-star recruit on this list and is actually one of the better linebackers in Ohio State history. McMillan played immediately once he arrived on campus and earned All-Big Ten honors in 2016 before declaring early and being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Curtis Grant, Class of 2011

247Sports Composite Rating .9901

Curtis Grant is another five-star recruit who was the number one linebacker in the class and saw action immediately as a true freshman. He started 30 games throughout his career but didn’t develop into the star most expected.

Mike D'Andrea, Class of 2002

247Sports Composite Rating .9926

Mike D’Andrea was one of the top recruits in the country and the gem of the 2002 class, but injuries derailed his college career. He arrived in the same class as Bobby Carpenter and A.J. Hawk and was overshadowed.

