Top five rated Ohio State defensive end recruits since 2000

We have been diving into some of the more highly touted recruits in Ohio State history. We recently discussed the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, guards and centers, but we wanted to look into the history of recruiting defensive ends.

There are some very interesting names on this top-five recruiting list and even though 247Sports only goes back to 2000, there are some memorable names. It is always fun to reflect on how some of these guys performed and whether or not they lived up to expectations. This list only confirms the insanity of talent Ohio State has had at the defensive end position. Some of the impressive names that just missed this list are Adolphus Washington, Joey Bosa, and Tyreke Smith. Let’s dive in.

J.T. Tuimoloau, Class of 2021

Osu22uga Kwr 59

247Sports Composite Rating .9989

The book is still open on the Ohio State career of J.T. Tuimoloau as he enters his true junior season and every Buckeye fan is expecting a big leap for the former highly touted recruit.

J.T. Tuimoloau had one of the best defensive performances in Ohio State history.pic.twitter.com/cklFjGjnon — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) October 30, 2022

Jack Sawyer, Class of 2021

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Wisconsin Badgers At Ohio State Buckeyes

247Sports Composite Rating .9980

Jack Sawyer was in the same class as the number one defensive end recruit in Ohio State history, J.T. Tuimoloau, and they are both solid players but are both still looking to completely fill the promise they showed upon entering the program.

Nice pressure from Jack Sawyer. Nice breakup by Denzel Burke. pic.twitter.com/6LW6zQaQ7O — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) April 17, 2023

Noah Spencer, Class of 2012

(Columbus Dispatch photo by Barbara J. Perenic)

Osu13ill Xtra 05

247Sports Composite Rating .9975

Noah Spence had a highly successful and decorated college career, but it, unfortunately, did not end at Ohio State. Spence played as a freshman but started as a sophomore and failed a drug test heading into his junior season, which led to his transfer to Eastern Kentucky as a senior. Spencer earned Co-Defensive Player of the Year at the Ohio Valley Conference before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Here is former Buckeye DL Noah Spence at EKU. Imagine him with Joey Bosa on the same DL the last 2 years! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/vi1sbo7nHR — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) December 15, 2015

Nick Bosa, Class of 2016

[Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

1013108925 Oh Col Osufb

247Sports Composite Rating .9965

Nick Bosa is one of the best defensive ends in Ohio State history despite missing a majority of his last season as a Buckeye. Bosa played as a freshman but started as a sophomore and was an absolute stud earning All-American and All-Big Ten honors. Bosa was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He has had an electric NFL career as well being named Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Chase Young, Class of 2017

[Kyle Robertson/Dispatch]

09wlkbkstrgxulp0ntftgtwfnh

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

247Sports Composite Rating .9957

Chase Young saw action as a freshman, but he was a star as a sophomore starter and earned All-Big Ten honors. In 2019, Young won a trophy case worth of awards as well as All-American honors on his way to being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders. Young has been a stud when healthy in the NFL, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

HBD, Chase Young (@youngchase907)! 🥳️ Let's celebrate with the @OhioStateFB great's big day (9 tackles, 3 sacks) in the 2019 win over Penn State. pic.twitter.com/NPp8tRw9dI — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 14, 2023

