Top five quarterbacks signed to the Big Ten on early signing day

The first day of the early signing period is in the books and the newly expanded Big Ten added a ton of talent. It would take too long to evaluate every prospect in one piece, but I think the additions at quarterback earn their own discussion.

There was a lot of drama for the top quarterback in the class, Dylan Raiola, as he bounced his commitment from one school to another with Ohio State being his first choice, but when pen met paper, it was another Big Ten school who made the cut.

With the expanded Big Ten sitting at 18 teams and now including four major powerhouses from the West Coast, it should be no surprise that the conference added seven of the top 20 quarterbacks in the nation.

It should also be no surprise that the Buckeyes added one of the highly-ranked gunslingers. The following are the top five quarterbacks to commit to Big Ten Schools during the early signing period based on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

USA TODAY SMG

Player Bio

Five-Star

Height: 6-foot, 3-inches

Weight: 230 pounds

City: Buford, GA

Always dreamt of what it would be like to have my own trading card… Excited to announce that I've signed my first exclusive NIL deal with @PaniniAmerica! #ratedprospect pic.twitter.com/G6yVzbRDgC — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) December 21, 2023

Air Noland, Ohio State

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 195 pounds

City: Fairburn, GA

Air Noland is officially a Buckeye pic.twitter.com/TJRi082Tof — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) December 20, 2023

Ethan Grunkemeyer, Penn State

USA TODAY SMG

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 2-inches

Weight: 190 pounds

City: Lewis Center, OH

The QB of the future?👀 Ethan Grunkemeyer signs with Penn State! pic.twitter.com/I3j0adosBR — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) December 20, 2023

Jadyn Davis, Michigan

Congrats to Providence Day's Jadyn Davis on repeating as the MaxPreps North Carolina Player of the Year.@iamjadyndavis | @PDS_ChargersFB | @UMichFootball ✍️: https://t.co/SR2oBtTqzA pic.twitter.com/xrD9ceKG8l — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) December 19, 2023

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 202 pounds

City: Charlotte, NC

Dermaricus Davis, Washington

Digging into the 2024 class. 0⭐️composite QB Dermaricus Davis has a live arm. pic.twitter.com/FpEEi5dZdA — solvingfootball (@solvingfootball) March 13, 2023

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 4-inches

Weight: 190 pounds

City: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

