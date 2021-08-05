Top five Quarterbacks in the Big Ten for 2021

The college football season is less than a month away and it is always a fun exercise to run through the rest of the Big Ten and evaluate what talent is out there. The Ohio State football team is breaking in a new quarterback and it is interesting to look at the landscape of the Big Ten and try to determine what other signal-callers are the best.

The Big Ten has a talented crop of quarterbacks to showcase this season and a few might hear their name called early in the upcoming NFL draft. The following is a ranking of the top five quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

As always, this is just opinion based on a season that has yet to kick off, so don’t get too upset just yet.

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) and offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) leave the field after their game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern beat Credit: USA TODAY Sports

If you have been following my work, then you already know that I love Graham Mertz. The Badgers' quarterback had an incredible debut, where we saw him throw for five touchdown passes against Illinois, breaking the Wisconsin school record. Mertz struggled the remaining six games and only completed 56.9% of his passes, threw just four touchdowns and five interceptions during that stretch, but the pure talent is all there. During that rough stretch, the Badgers went 3-3, but the experience mixed with his top receivers coming back should help elevate his game. https://twitter.com/LucasAtLarge/status/1420340280331575296

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Dec 12, 2020; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) throws a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers lineman Ty Robinson (99) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Tanner Morgan's play took a bit of a dip during the 2020 season, but we are going to blame that on the COVID-19 shortened season. Morgan was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2019 and all indications are he can exceed the 178.7 QB rating and 66% completion percentage from 2019. https://twitter.com/DraftVogel/status/1420395286657216516

Brandon Peters, Illinois

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters passes as Michigan State defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (72) pursues during the second half Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Michigan. State Credit: USA TODAY Sportws

Brandon Peters is taking advantage of the COVID-19 eligibility rules and is coming back for his third year as the starter for the Fighting Illini. The former Michigan starter was supposed to be a one-year grad transfer, but is now the face of the program. https://twitter.com/IlliniFootball/status/1211808329435111424

Hunter Johnson, Northwestern

Oct 24, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) throws the ball against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Johnson has an uphill battle to win the starting gig against incoming transfer Ryan Hilinski, but Johnson is a big-time sleeper candidate. He transferred from Clemson before the 2018 season and has not lived up to his hype as the former five-star and number one quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class. This is the year the high school stud can put it all together. https://twitter.com/devywarehouse/status/985233103416446978

Michael Penix Jr., Indiana

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. missed the final two games of last season with a knee injury.

Osu20ind Kwr09

Michael Penix Jr. will be looking to bounce back after suffering a knee injury last season, but he lit up the Big Ten for 1,645 passing yards in just six games before that injury. Penix was one of the more clutch and composed quarterbacks in the country last season and is a big play waiting to happen. https://twitter.com/Sports_Aaron/status/1422262920709386250

